Free at last

It looks as if a bureaucratic battle over the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum has come to a merciful end.

Establishing Springfield's Abraham Lincoln library and museum as a free-standing state agency could have been done two years ago. But it's better late than never.

In early March, Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan introduced legislation to separate the prestigious museum and library from the state's historic preservation agency. Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner followed up on March 31 with an executive order that accomplishes Madigan's legislative goal.

Just what compelled these two power brokers to set aside their differences on the library is unclear. Perhaps it's because they didn't really have any differences on the library and decided not to let their long-standing budget battle continue to stand in the way of improving one of the state's crown jewels.

So, as of July 1, the library's secession will be complete, as a free-standing agency with its own 11-member board of directors.

The Illinois Historic Preservation Agency also is facing new circumstances, one that its managers vigorously resisted. It's going to be folded into the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. According to Gov. Rauner's executive order, moving the agency into Natural Resources will "avoid redundancy, reduce bureaucracy and save taxpayer $3.2 million a year."

The big move, however, is that of the library.

Created during the term of former Gov. George Ryan, it's an outstanding facility, one that has drawn more than 4 million visitors over the past 15 years. At the same time, it's been the victim of management buffoonery that is so typical of state government.

The library had its own advisory committee and executive director. At the same time, it was overseen by the historic preservation agency, which had its own board and executive director. The library also had a foundation board that raises money for the library.

Given that management labyrinth and the division of authority that went with it, it's no surprise that library advocates complained that the historic preservation agency was lax in ensuring the library had the resources it needed to assure maximum success.

Under the new rules, the library will be run by its executive director, Alan Lowe, who will answer to a board appointed by the governor and approved by the Illinois Senate.

The executive order creating the board outlines specific qualifications for board members, including requirements that they have "knowledge and ability" in business administration, the history of Abraham Lincoln, library and museum studies, historic preservation, cultural tourism, digitization and technological innovation.

In other words, board members will be expected to bring with them specific expertise aimed at helping the Lincoln library to become a top-drawer facility with wide appeal to broad segments of society.

That's important. The library is not only a monument to President Lincoln, who preserved the union, it's also a force for economic growth in Sangamon County.

The battle over the library was kicked off two years ago when local lawyer Steve Beckett, a Lincoln buff and member of the museum's advisory board, tired of the bureaucratic infighting with the historic preservation agency and took his complaints to Speaker Madigan. Persuaded that Beckett critique was on target, Madigan drafted legislation to separate the library and, in another display of his jaw-dropping political power, rammed the legislation through the Illinois House without advance notice and at lightning speed.

Gov. Rauner and Madigan seemed to be of like mind of the issue. But opposition soon developed from turf-conscious historic preservation agency board members and bureaucrats. Soon the library issue receded from view as other Madigan/Rauner battles took central stage.

That's where matters stayed until just a few weeks ago.

It's never wise to look a gift horse in the mouth. But why should matters of this nature take so long to be addressed?

The kind of politically motivated foot-dragging on display here represents government at its worst.

Well, now the foot-dragging is over. The Lincoln library has been emancipated. With proper guidance, freedom should serve the library, history-lovers and the people of Illinois well.