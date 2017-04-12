United in bad decisions

Is the customer always right?

United Airlines didn't do itself any favors over the weekend when it became embroiled in an avoidable dispute over the ejection from one of its flights of a seated passenger who had paid for his ticket.

Video of the man, reportedly a doctor flying to Louisville, Ky., to see patients, being dragged off the plane has been viewed by millions of people around the world.

News stories have reported an apology by United's CEO over the confrontation.

Even economists have entered the debate with discussions of the airlines' practice of overbooking flights and then offering financial sweeteners to excess passengers to induce them to voluntarily disembark.

But one issue hasn't been discussed much, and it concerns the passenger's adamant refusal to obey a lawful police order to get off the plane.

The passenger's ejection from the plane was unfair. But since when did obeying a lawful police command become optional?

The incident occurred Sunday at Chicago's O'Hare Airport, after United said it discovered it needed to secure four seats for company employees who had to fly to Louisville to handle another flight. In other words, it was "just business" for United, the same as overbooking flights is just business.

Overbookings are rare, and usually a win-win arrangement for the airline and the passengers who are affected.

In 2016, United denied boarding to 3,765 passengers who had bought tickets out of 86 million passengers on the overbooked flights. Airlines hate empty seats and willingly buy out excess passengers with generous financial incentives.

On Sunday's flight, the airline first offered $400, then $800 in compensation to anyone who voluntarily got off the plane. No one got off, so instead of increasing the offer, the airline selected four passengers at random.

Of course, by the time the passengers were on board, it was a little late to ask four to get off.

The company clearly erred by allowing passengers to board before the overbooking issue was settled.

Second, if $800 wasn't enough, it should have gone higher. Eventually, four frugal passengers would have seen the financial light.

Three of four passengers selected at random got off without incident. The fourth adamantly refused, prompting the flight crew to call police.

The officers' arrival should have been enough to persuade the angry passenger to comply. After all, his beef was with the airline, not the police.

Instead, the passenger remained seated, further delaying the flight for all those aboard.

Does anyone seriously think police are going to stand by, frozen by inaction, because the passenger wouldn't move?

They removed the passenger while he screamed and went limp, forcing officers to drag him off the plane.

Was it a disturbing scene? Of course.

Did the airline mishandle the situation? Obviously.

Was the passenger correct in forcing a physical confrontation with police? Clearly not.

Then again, news reports indicate the passenger, Kentucky physician David Dao, has a history of mental-health problems that might explain his behavior.

The video has struck a chord with the public, just as all action videos featuring physical confrontation do. The media have jumped on the story with both feet.

The New York Times was moved to comment that the "disturbing scene" went "beyond the typical nightmares of travelers on an overbooked flight."

"Typical nightmares"?

All that usually happens on the overbooked flight is that a handful of passengers accept financial incentives to disembark and fly later.

Not this time, of course. The confrontation turned, needlessly, into a physical fight, something avoided by the three passengers who chose the better of two options by accepting the financial incentives to fly later.