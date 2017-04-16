Board can't deny reality

In a democracy, election results are supposed to mean something.

Are disappointed county board Democrats determined to double down on the financial failure of the Champaign County Nursing Home?

It's a little too early to reach that conclusion. But board members are showing disturbing signs of rejecting the results of the plebiscite they put on the April 4 ballot.

Voters rejected a proposed property-tax increase designed to generate sufficient income to keep the nursing home financially afloat. Further, they voted to sell the nursing home by a margin of 13,986 to 11,871.

Unhappy with the results, nursing home supporters are suddenly discounting the legitimacy of the election.

County board member Chris Alix, an Urbana Democrat, described the margin of defeat as "a few thousands votes in a low-turnout election."

Kyle Patterson, a Champaign Democrat, pointed out that "voters made it clear in our districts that they want the Champaign County Nursing Home to remain their nursing home."

True enough, but the county nursing home doesn't derive its taxpayer support from a few select county board districts, but from all 11 of them.

As for the low-turnout complaint, isn't that always the case in off-year spring elections? It's a good reason for moving them to even-year primary and general election dates. But until that happens, everyone knows upfront what the situation is.

For those unhappy with the results to complain afterward about the turnout smacks of wanting to change the rules after the game is over.

Here's one more point on the election results.

Suppose the election results had turned out to be the opposite of what happened, that taxpayers had approved the property-tax increase and opposed the sale of the nursing home.

Wouldn't the same Democrats, now playing down the outcome and playing up district voting patterns, have happily accepted victory? The answer to that question is of course they would have.

That's why they need to set aside their self-serving situational ethics and accept the results for what they are — direction to move forward on a sale or some other accommodation that separates the county from the ownership of the nursing home.

The bottom line, of course, is that the results are foreordained, no matter how long board members drag their feet.

The nursing home is staring into the abyss of financial failure. Just last week, it was on the verge of being unable to meet its payroll. Only an advance of its property-tax revenues kept the wolf from the door.

No matter how much some people might regret it or wish to think otherwise, the financials speak for themselves.

Numbers are not partisan. With no increased property-tax revenues available to further subsidize the nursing home, it appears doomed to a steady decline. So how much more of the taxpayers' money is the board prepared to flush down the drain?

County Administrator Rick Snider has indicated his intention to bring an interim nursing home administrator to manage the facility. But even the best of administrators isn't a magician — they cannot make intractable financial problems disappear.

So the die is cast. Board members can make a realistic assessment of their options — a sale or some other separation arrangement — and go from there. Or they can dig in their heels, insist that the public really wants more of the same and watch the losses continue to increase.

One thing they cannot do is wish the problem away in the hope some administrative magic will alter the nursing home's financial landscape.

It's hard to imagine that voters were happy in advising the county board to pull the plug on this purely voluntary operation. But they spoke clearly enough that the full board should get the message and act accordingly.