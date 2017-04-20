Progressive rates flatten taxpayers

Let the great tax-rate debate begin.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker wasted no time laying out one of his key campaign themes Monday when he visited Champaign-Urbana, embracing a position on taxes that puts him and his fellow Democrats sharply at odds with Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Pritzker favors amending the Illinois Constitution to eliminate the flat income tax mandate in favor of a progressive income tax. Under a progressive tax, individuals and families pay ever-higher rates as their taxable income climbs.

He said the "millionaires and billionaires and those who can afford to pay" should be subject to higher taxes on their income as opposed to those who "make 20 and 30 and 40 and $50,000 a year."

Pritzer won't get much of a fight on the issue from his Democratic rivals for their party's gubernatorial nomination. It's a different case altogether from Republican incumbent Rauner, who considers maintaining a flat tax as necessary to expanding the state's economy.

Their contrasting positions on taxes will be just one of many issues voters can consider in making their choice in the November 2018 general election.

But there's a lot more involved in the issue than traditional campaign talk about sticking it to the "millionaires and billionaires." Indeed, progressive tax rates around the country show that millions of ordinary people with seemingly ordinary incomes get swept up in the tax dragnet supposedly aimed at the super-rich.

Thirty-four state have progressive income taxes. A handful of states — including Florida, Texas and Washington — have no state income tax. The rest have a flat tax, including Illinois, Michigan and Indiana.

What's the best course to take? Well, that debate has been going on for decades.

Federal income taxes are assessed based on a progressive model, although the trend over the past 40 years has been to have fewer and flatter rates.

But on one aspect of the debate, there is little to no debate. Tax collectors get most of their money from the middle class because there are so many more middle-income earners than high-income earners.

The numbers clearly demonstrate why voters should be wary of the soak-the-rich rhetoric that will be prominent in next year's campaign.

Illinois is surrounded by six states — Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri and Wisconsin.

The Land of Lincoln levies a flat 3.75 percent state income compared with a flat 3.3 percent tax in Indiana and a flat 4.25 percent rate in Michigan.

The other states — Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Kentucky — all have multiple rates that increase with an individual's income. But their higher rates start at very low income levels.

Iowa has nine rates — from 0.36 percent up to 8.98 percent. Its first rate that exceeds Illinois' 3.75 flat tax is 4.5 percent and applies to incomes up to $13,986 (for the 2016 tax year). It hits 6.48 percent at $23,311, 6.8 percent at $31,081 and 8.98 percent at $69,931 and up.

Missouri has 10 separate rates. At 4 percent, it exceeds Illinois' flat 3.75 percent rate beginning at $5,001. Its highest rate — 6 percent — applies at $9,001.

Kentucky has six rates — 2 percent up to 6 percent. Its 4 percent rates applies to income over $4,000, 5.8 percent to income over $8,000 and 6 percent rate to income over $75,000.

Wisconsin imposes four rates — starting at 4 percent for incomes from zero to $11,120 (filing single). It increases to 5.84 percent for incomes up to $22,230, 6.27 percent on incomes between $22,230 and $244,750, and 7.65 percent on income exceeding $244,750.

Our neighbors with progressive income taxes impose rates well in excess of those in Illinois.

But larger states like California and New York — states Illinois politicians mimic on policy issues — impose even steeper rates.

California imposes nine rates, starting at 1 percent and climbing to 12.3 percent. Its 4 percent rate starts at $19,001, while its 8 percent rate starts at $41,629. It hits 9.3 percent at $52,612 and climbs steadily for six-figure earners from 10.3 percent for $268,750 and up, to 12.3 percent for incomes over $537,498.

New York is similar, imposing eight rates that start at 4 percent and climb to 8.82 percent. In other words, its lowest rate — 4 percent — already is higher than Illinois' single 3.75 percent rate. New York's 5.9 percent rate starts at $13,850, its 6.65 percent rate at $80,150.

There is, of course, a certain logic to the progressive system — the egalitarian claim of fairness based on income. But legislators are much more influenced by the desire for income than they are for so-called tax fairness.

That's why they talk about hitting the millionaires and billionaires and those who can "afford" to pay more and then target Joe Sixpack with onerous rates on low and average incomes.

Bear that in mind as the progressive tax rate debate unfolds. What politicians promise isn't always what they deliver.