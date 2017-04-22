Other states also have problems

Falling in love has its drawbacks.

Illinois has more than its share of problems, especially when it comes to its elected officials betraying the public trust. But it doesn't have a monopoly on these kinds of things.

Other public officials in other states also find ways to get themselves in trouble.

Take Alabama, where 74-year-old Gov. Robert Bentley last week submitted a shotgun resignation to avoid both impeachment and a felony prosecution.

The governor, a doctor who worked as governor without a salary, got himself in trouble when he apparently had an affair with a 45-year-old subordinate.

There was all sorts of intrigue, including tape recordings of phone conversations between Bentley and his paramour that were made by Bentley's wife. Suffice to say, Mrs. Bentley, who is now the former Mrs. Bentley, was neither pleased nor amused to discover that the governor wasn't just whistling Dixie on the phone with his girlfriend.

The public, however, was enthralled not just by tape recordings but the details investigators included in their reports to the Alabama Legislature about the governor's personal and professional improprieties. The love-struck governor, apparently not familiar with high-tech communication devices, texted romantic messages to his wife that were intended for his girlfriend.

It's not hard to see why Bentley tried to cover up his misconduct. But the rule from Watergate is ironclad — if the original misconduct doesn't get you, the cover-up will.

Ultimately, Bentley, the governor since 2010, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors and agreed to resign rather than face potential felony charges and put the Legislature through an impeachment process. He'll be on probation for one year and must perform 100 volunteer hours as a physician.

Alabama, of course, has a colorful history when it comes to public corruption, and Bentley's misbehavior doesn't amount to much on the scale of wrongdoing there or in other states. But he took a hard fall nonetheless.

It's not easy to go from governor to political laughingstock, even though it's better than going from governor to prison. Former Illinois governors could tell Bentley a lot on that subject.