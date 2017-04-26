Ammons for Congress?

Enthusiastic Democrats are getting an early start in their bid to thwart Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis's expected re-election bid.

The politics of 2018 is getting way ahead of itself, but in a most interesting way.

Re-elected to his third term in November, Rep. Davis finds himself facing multiple potential Democratic challengers who will have to fight off each other to earn the right to challenge him.

The latest Democrat to formally acknowledge her interest in getting into the contest is local state Rep. Carol Ammons, who is in her second two-year term as a member of the Illinois House representing Champaign-Urbana.

Dr. David Gill, a Bloomington emergency room physician, already is in the House race from Illinois' 13th District. He lost narrowly to Davis in 2012, sought unsuccessfully to run as an independent in 2014 and dismayed some party leaders and rank-and-file members when he recently disclosed he'll run again next year.

Mark Wicklund, the Decatur Democrat whom Davis swamped last November, also has indicated interest in another challenge to Davis.

Speaking at a Women's March protest rally in Springfield, Ammons announced Tuesday that she has formed an exploratory committee to help her decide whether she will challenge Davis in the November 2018 general election.

A statement issued to the news media said that her decision to look further into the issue follows "weeks of encouragement from constituents and conversations with her family."

"I'll be listening to voters throughout this district, not just Democrats. I'm heading to small towns, university communities, and manufacturing cities. I'll be listening to everyone: coal miners, students, manufacturing workers, service workers, professors, farmers and more," Ammons said. "During this exploratory phase, I'll learn about our district and its community members, as well as their expectations for their next representative. I'll learn about their jobs and their schools, their struggles and their successes."

An enthusiastic supporter of socialist U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders in his bid for the Democrats' 2016 presidential nomination, Ammons indicated she'll be road-testing her brand of politics to determine "if it is in the best interest of the 13th District for me to run for Congress."

Ammons, who succeeded retiring Democratic state Rep. Naomi Jakobsson, won overwhelmingly in her first bid for the Illinois House, beating back a nominal challenge from outgunned Republicans. She won re-election in 2016, this time without opposition in the overwhelmingly Democratic district.

But it's far from certain that her ideological approach will be as readily accepted across the ideologically mixed congressional district as it is in Champaign-Urbana. Indeed, when Ammons made her first legislative bid, she was taking on the Democratic Party establishment.

Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan marked her for defeat by supporting the bid of rival Democrat Sam Rosenberg. Ammons, however, easily outpolled Rosenberg in the Democratic Party primary. After initially expressed skepticism about Madigan's leadership in Springfield, she has twice backed his re-election bid for speaker.

During her campaign for the Illinois House as well as seats on the Champaign County Board and Urbana City Council, Ammons has shown that she not only knows how to run for office but oversee an effective campaign organization.

But running in the geographically sprawling district, which stretches all the way to the Missouri border, is a different matter altogether. That's one of the things Ammons will learn as she weighs the many factors that will guide her decision.