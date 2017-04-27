Tax attack a political staple

It's easier to raise questions about politicians' tax returns before they are made public than after.

Democrats, even really rich ones, like to target wealthy Republicans during campaign season. It fits in with their traditional theme of stuffed-shirt, country club malefactors of great wealth compared with the working stiffs who once supported the party of Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman and John F. Kennedy.

Even in the 2016 campaign season, multimillionaire Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton couldn't resisting going after billionaire businessman Donald Trump, the Republican candidate.

But this year Democratic gubernatorial candidate Daniel Biss is singing the same song — resentment of the rich — but from a different hymn book.

The former math professor turned state senator is targeting the two rich Democrats who are among those running against him for the Democratic Party's gubernatorial nomination.

Where are their tax returns, he asked in a recent media release.

"It's now been 10 days since all the Democratic candidates for governor pledged to follow Daniel Biss in releasing their tax returns. To date, none have," according to a Biss campaign release.

Biss, of course, is referring to billionaire businessman J.B. Pritzker and presumed multimillionaire businessman Chris Kennedy. The other two announced candidates are a St. Clair County school superintendent and a Chicago alderman, neither of whom live in the same financial neighborhood as Kennedy and Pritkzer.

Neither does Biss, who recently released five years of his tax returns. He reported an adjusted gross income for 2016 of $32,658 for himself, his wife and their two children. He owed no federal income tax and paid $612 in state income tax for 2016.

Assuming they are eventually made public, the Pritzker and Kennedy tax returns will be far more interesting to read than that of Biss. They're probably more akin to that of Gov. Bruce Rauner, a multimillionaire businessman who made his first run for office in 2014.

Rauner's 2015 filing shows he and his wife had an adjusted gross income of $187.6 million, paid $43.3 million in federal income tax and another $6.9 million in state income tax.

The public will, almost certainly, hear more about Rauner's income when the political time is right in 2018. In the meantime, Biss and his less-moneyed rivals will be targeting Kennedy and Pritzker for their wealth in a variation of the class-warfare that has driven many a political campaign.