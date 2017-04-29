Blagojevich on ice

Wow. That didn't take long.

Three days after hearing lawyers for imprisoned former Gov. Rod Blagojevich argue that their client deserves a reduction in his 14-year sentence, a federal appeals court said "no."

That's warp speed on the judiciary's speedometer, and there's a message in the court's opinion that goes beyond the three-judge panel's perfunctory six-page ruling.

It goes something like this — do your time and stop bothering us.

Of course, Blagojevich and his lawyers won't do that. But they're running out of options after this latest disappointment.

They can ask for an en banc review by a super-sized panel of federal appeals court justices. Or they can ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case.

The chances of either happening are slim and none, and that's probably an excessively optimistic analysis.

It's easy to understand the resentment and anger Blagojevich and members of his family feel over the harsh sentence he received for presiding over a Mount Everest of government corruption before his six-year tenure was cut short by impeachment by the General Assembly and indictment and conviction in the federal courts.

But remember the old saw that "if you're going to do the crime, you've got to be willing to do the time."

Here's another one — he and his multiple co-conspirators should have thought of the consequences before they embraced an unprecedented, even by Illinois standards, criminal conspiracy to enrich themselves and the governor's campaign treasury by putting everything in this state, including admission to the University of Illinois, up for sale.

The charges on which Blagojevich were convicted represented just a small portion of the wrongdoing that went on under his nose and with his active participation.

He had reasonable hope to get a break on time served when the 7th Circuit threw out five of the charges of which he was originally convicted. But the appeals court noted when it sent the case back to U.S. Judge James Zagel for resentencing that the former governor didn't necessarily deserve a reduced sentence and that the evidence showed overwhelmingly that he was guilty of multiple, serious corruption-related crimes.

So after Zagel reimposed a 14-year sentence, it seemed unlikely the appeals court would disagree. What wasn't anticipated was the speed with which it would act.

So that appears to be that. The 60-year-old Blagojevich isn't scheduled to be released until 2024. Given his crimes against the people of Illinois, he deserves no sympathy.