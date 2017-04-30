Shady watchdog still runs loose

How did a former state legislator spend $500,000 in campaign funds? So far, no one can — or will — reveal the details.

A hearing officer for a toothless state campaign watchdog is scheduled to issue a report soon on the questionable spending practices of Illinois Auditor General Frank Mautino, the chief watchdog of state spending programs.

Whatever the result of the so-called oversight by the Illinois State Board of Elections, the biggest threat Mautino faces comes from a pending federal investigation into how he spent $500,000 in campaign funds over a 10-year period.

This past week, one of Mautino's lawyers, Sergio Acosta, revealed that much of the paperwork concerning Mautino's spending has been conveniently destroyed. Acosta said Mautino's campaign treasurer "didn't understand what was needed as part of reporting to the Board of Elections."

Well, among the things, the law requires the last two years of records to be preserved.

Despite that disclosure, it seems pretty clear that Mautino's campaign expenditures violated campaign spending laws even though those laws are intentionally written so loosely as to give legislators unreasonably wide discretion.

He spent over $200,000 in gasoline purchases and car repairs at a Spring Valley service station operated by a political associate. He spent another $300,000 for what he calls political services at a Spring Valley bank that doesn't provide political services.

On what? A campaign representative who handled the accounts for Mautino can't say with any specificity what sort of campaign activities Mautino was funding.

Mautino, of course, never bothered to appear before the hearing officer.

Despite promising to clear up the issue through the news media, he has never done that. Instead, he's lawyered up, hiring the law firm of politically influential Springfield lawyer Bill Roberts to fend off both the elections board and federal probe.

But here's just one example of Mautino's explanation as provided by his campaign treasurer Patricia Maunu.

He wrote checks for cash to the bank, took the money and spent it. On what? Well, that is the question investigators are trying to answer.

What a mess this is. The state's chief financial watchdog, one put in place by Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan, can't — or won't without a grant of immunity — say how the money was spent when it's his job to say how — and how wisely — the state spends its money.

Mautino should have resigned his post a long time ago. But that's not what Illinois politicians do.

They hang on until prosecutors force the issue to a conclusion.

Those who expect more of their state government, naturally, are highly disturbed by this example of business-as-usual by those who think their elected positions put them above the law. Those who have come to terms with political reality in Illinois only shake their heads in dismay at what Illinois has become and what its voters are willing to tolerate.

Mautino was appointed by the Legislature to serve as auditor general after a rigged selection process identified him as the choice from a group of rivals, some of whom were actually qualified. He is serving a 10-year term and being paid $157,000 a year, a substantial increase over his legislative salary that will provide a big boost to his state pension.

Now he represents just another disgrace to the state. But the disgrace is not just Mautino. It's the whole sleazy state oversight process that is nothing more than a sham.

The elections board, at best, has raised public awareness of Mautino's suspicious mishandling of his campaign funds. But real answers and legal accountability can only by provided by the U.S. attorney's office.