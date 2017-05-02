Court to resolve board dispute

It's time to get an opinion that counts in the case of a Parkland College faculty member's eligibility to serve as a college trustee.

Parkland College has a mess on its hands that needs to be resolved one way or the other.

The legal question is whether Rochelle Harden, a member of the faculty recently elected to the college's board of trustees, can serve in both roles.

Common sense would dictate that she can't because of the inherent conflict in acting as both management and labor.

Obviously, this dispute calls for an interpretation of law.

Fortunately, that will come soon because Parkland lawyer Lorna Geiler last week filed a motion for a declaratory judgment in Champaign County Circuit Court that asks a judge to issue a legally binding clarification of the rights of the parties.

Harden has up to 30 days from April 27, the date she was given legal notice of the litigation, to respond. If the dispute remains active, Circuit Judge Thomas Difanis will set a court date to hear arguments.

The declaratory judgment route seems the most peaceful way of resolving a matter that has generated considerable rancor on both sides.

Harden has suggested there's something inappropriate, even personal, about Parkland officials' questioning the propriety of her plan to serve in both capacities. There's no grounds for her complaints. Her status as a faculty member wishing to serve on the board was the subject of considerable discussion and debate in the run-up to the April 4 election. College officials would be, at best, derelict if they stood idly by.

At the same time, outgoing board member Donna Giertz has asserted that the college should have dismissed Harden from her faculty post after she was sworn in last week as a board member. That seems unnecessarily harsh.

Finally, Harden could be inviting criminal prosecution because it's a Class 4 felony to violate the "restrictions and prohibitions "of the state's public office and community college acts.

Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz, however, has opted not to pursue prosecution because the situation "would be best handled as a civil matter." Despite Rietz's forbearance, it's clear that Harden is skating on pretty thin ice.

Indeed, this controversy has all the appearances of a grand waste of time because of the nonsensical nature of the issue.

Harden is either one of Parkland President Tom Ramage's trustee bosses or one of the faculty members who works under him.

At best, it's bad policy to mix the two roles. Local legislators would be well advised to seek to write a clarification of the issue into state law.

That way, Harden would have even less standing to argue, as she has repeatedly, that state law does not bar her from wearing two hats because of the multiple conflicts that come with a faculty member who is on the board.

It's easy to understand Harden's desire in serving on the Parkland board, and she deserves credit for running a winning campaign in a crowded field.

She put a lot into the effort, something that appears to have blinded her to appearances. But just because Harden really wants to serve on the board does not make her eligible to do so.