Writing a bad bill

Illinois legislators appear to be oblivious to the costs they impose on other units of government.

There's no question that cursive writing is becoming an increasingly rare art in today's high tech world, particularly for young people who use computer and smartphone keyboards to communicate.

That is, obviously, a bad thing. But is it a good thing for the state legislators to pile another mandate on the state's underfunded, overregulated K-12 schools by requiring that cursive writing be taught?

In a word, no. That's not because cursive isn't important. Indeed, it's already taught in many schools, and we'd encourage it be taught in all schools. It's a key to effective communication.

But Illinois' schools already have too many costly mandates. Adding another one to the list ought to be anathema to anyone who's been paying the slightest bit of attention to the state's financial woes in general and its K-12 finance issues in particular.

How ironic — but not surprising — that even as Gov. Bruce Rauner and state legislators are attempting to work out a new school funding formula aimed at creating better educational opportunities for all students, no matter where they live, others are working to implement another mandate that will only makes educators' jobs more difficult.

This question can't be decided merely on the question of whether teaching cursive is a good idea. It's got to be considered in context, whether another mandate best serves the people — and the schoolchildren — of Illinois.

The mandate bill — HB 2977 — already has been approved by the Illinois House of Representatives. Legislators in that body voted 67-48 in favor, sending the bill over to the Senate for further action.

Judging from the vote count, this proposal created some kind of pointless partisan divide — Democrats for and Republicans against.

Local state Rep. Carol Ammons, one of the bill's many sponsors, voted in favor. Area state Reps. Chad Hays and Brad Halbrook voted in opposition. Interestingly, state Rep. Elaine Nekritz, a Buffalo Grove Democratic legislator who's among the most astute on her side of the aisle, also voted in opposition.

If the current partisan trend plays out, the bill would appear to be doomed. The Senate may pass it. But a Rauner veto would appear likely, a veto Democrats cannot overturn. Of course, that would give them the issue to use in upcoming campaigns.

But it's not much of an issue.

Republican state Rep. David Harris of Arlington Heights defended the measure on the grounds that there are worse mandates already in place.

Noting that schools are required to teach on a number of subjects, including the Irish famine, he said, "Really, Irish famine study? I think cursive could be just as important as Irish famine study."

He's correct. But it's not persuasive to argue that a cursive mandate is appropriate because other stupider mandates are in place.

The real issue should be what the Legislature will do to reduce unfunded mandates, not just on schools, but across the board.

Indeed, the question of which unfunded mandates should be eliminated is one of the important issues surrounding debate on a new state funding formula.

Interest groups with pet issues have made it a practice to persuade legislators to pile on more mandated subjects. Some are valid, the Holocaust during World War II among them. That grim subject — mandated or not — should be a part of any modern American history class as it relates to World War II.

But if a school district has to do one thing — or 20 things — to please disparate interest groups and the craven legislators who carry their water, it can't do other things it considers just as, or more, important.

School districts ought to be allowed to make their own educational decisions within the framework of broad curriculum guidelines. Further, if the state is going to make school districts perform designated tasks, it ought to have the decency to fund them.

Of course, that would require our House and Senate members to consider the wisdom of spending even more money the state doesn't have. They hate to do that.