Puerto Illinois?

Economist Herbert Stein, stating a fundamental rule that goes well beyond his area of expertise, warned that "trends that can't continue, won't."

Puerto Rico, an American territory, last week came face to face with the reality of which Hertbert Stein spoke.

Facing billions of dollars in debt, it filed for the equivalence of bankruptcy in federal court, the first time an American state or territory has ever taken such action.

What's bad for Puerto Rico, the complete collapse of its finances due to years of financial mismanagement, is a warning for Illinois. That's because even as Puerto Rico has gone over the cliff, Illinois' leaders are speeding toward the edge of that same cliff while showing no inclination of slowing down.

Puerto Rico listed $123 billion in debt and pensions obligations, way beyond the $18 billion in Detroit reported when it filed for bankruptcy protection in 2013. But Puerto Rico's staggering numbers still are far less than the debts Illinois acknowledges — $130 billion in underfunded pensions, $12 billion-plus in unpaid bills and another roughly $8 billion in deficits run up in the absence of a state budget over the past two years.

The federal board that has supervised the island's financial affairs reports that, as a consequence of its dire financial state, Puerto Rico is "unable to provide its citizens effective services."

That's another way of saying that Puerto Rico is unable to perform the duty for which it was created.

As a consequence, pensions earned over a lifetime of work will be lost, public safety will be endangered, infrastructure will be neglected, and health and human services will not be available. Ultimately, the island's best people will opt to move somewhere else because there will be no reason to say in such a deplorable situation.

Puerto Rico's immediate future could be Illinois' near future. Our state already spends so much money on Medicaid and pension for retirees that its core duties — K-12 schools, higher education, roads, law enforcement, social and mental health services — are being starved of resources.

Some may wonder how it is that Puerto Rico ended up in bankruptcy court, given the prohibition on territories and states filing for bankruptcy.

As the New York Times explained it, "financial reality trumped the statutes." Puerto Rico's circumstances became so dire that Congress enacted a law establishing a bankruptcy-like option that is still denied to states.

Under the current arrangement, U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts will appoint a bankruptcy judge to oversee the process.

"Bankruptcy lawyers and public finance experts are watching Puerto Rico's case closely, to see if it shows a path distressed states like Illinois might also one day take," the Times reports.

The good news for Puerto Rico is that, as awful as filing for bankruptcy is, it eventually will be relieved of its debts and allowed a fresh start. But what Puerto Rico doesn't have to pay will represent losses to its creditors, who will howl in justifiable pain over their losses.

How did Puerto Rico end up in such a mess? Obviously, the Great Recession put it behind the eight ball. But the bigger problem was its long-standing practice — like in Illinois — of spending far more than it collected in revenues, and then resorting to financial gimmicks — like in Illinois — to paper over the problems.

Some must have thought Puerto Rico could go on that way forever, and not without reason. It can take a long while for a state to bury itself in self-destructive debts, and Puerto Rico's downfall hardly came over night. But it came nonetheless — the bankruptcy filing is available for all to see.

No one wants to see what happened in Puerto Rico happen in Illinois. So why are Gov. Bruce Rauner and House Speaker Michael Madigan locked in a struggle that has more to do with the 2018 gubernatorial election than it does with the people of Illinois?

The answer, of course, is that politics always trumps policy in this sorry state, and it will until the day comes when financial reality trumps all.