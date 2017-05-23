Rich disappoint Connecticut

Taxing the rich sounds good to some.

The debate over appropriate taxation levels in the 50 states goes on without end — tax cutters and tax hikers rarely finding common ground on what is both equitable and effective.

Nowhere has that discussion been the subject of more discord than in Illinois, where Gov. Bruce Rauner insists that any income tax increase must be accompanied by economic development reforms that boost the economy. Rauner, a Republican, contends that just raising taxes won't fix Illinois, while his Democratic opponents prepare to rely on tax hikes alone to generate the additional revenue they covet.

While Illinois debates what to do, other states are engaging in similar disputes about tax hikes and cuts.

Opponents of tax cuts frequently cite Kansas as Exhibit A for the proposition that tax cuts are bad. Gov. Sam Brownback, a Republican, came into office on a platform of reductions, persuaded a reluctant legislature to follow his lead and has encountered serious budget problems since then.

So, the argument goes, tax cuts are bad because they starve government of the revenues it needs to operate.

But now the tax cutters have a state of their own to cite about the failure of raising taxes — the incredibly wealthy state of Connecticut.

Liberal Democratic Gov. Dan Malloy has twice in the past six years — 2011 and 2015 — persuaded legislators to levy higher taxes on the rich. His increased levies have failed to generate the anticipated revenues and, he said, persuaded him that taxing the rich alone doesn't work because the increases don't generate sufficient revenue.

That's a problem because Connecticut is $400 million short in tax collections for the coming fiscal year and has to find a solution.

Kevin Sullivan, who heads the state's tax department, said the Connecticut "can't go back to that well (taxing the rich) again."

Like many public issues, this is complicated, not given to the easy sloganeering embraced by zealots on both sides of the issue.

For starters, Connecticut has seven marginal tax brackets, ranging from 3 percent to 6.99 percent.

The state's 5 percent rate kicks in at $10,000 for a single earner and jumps from there to 5.5 percent for $50,000-plus, 6 percent to $100,000-plus, 6.5 percent for $200,000-plus, 6.9 percent for $250,000-plus and 6.99 percent for $500,000.

Billed the wealthiest state in the union, Connecticut has only had a state income tax since the early 1990s. Its income tax growth increased annually by 9 percent a year from 1993 to 2008 but only by 2 percent a year since then.

Like Illinois, more people are leaving Connecticut than moving there, a decline that means fewer taxpayers and a stagnant housing market because there are more sellers than buyers.

The state is reliant on income tax revenue paid by high earners. Out of a population of more than 3.5 million people, a few thousand top earners provide one-third of the state's income tax revenue.

Connecticut is so attuned to the importance of higher earners that the state, in an Orwellian practice, keeps a special list of its 100 top earners.

What the numbers demonstrate is that relying on big earners is an iffy proposition because their incomes fluctuate. For example, even as the number of Connecticut tax filers with incomes of $1 million or more increased to 11,223 in 2015, a 21 percent hike over 2011, revenues remain unpredictable.

Why? Fluctuating incomes, changes in tax strategies.

Connecticut reportedly is looking at a $5.1 billion budget deficit over the next two fiscal years. That's chicken feed to Illinois, but a sizeable number compared with any fiscally responsible state.

To solve the problem, Malloy is asking public-sector unions to make $700 million in concessions and plans to cut another $700 million in spending for cities and towns. He apparently doesn't have the stomach to go where the real money is by raising taxes on the middle class and won't do again what has twice failed — levying higher taxes on the rich.