Krista Vance/Voices: Why run when the pool awaits you?

By Krista Vance

"Mom, I want to do cross-country," Olivia announced.

"You do?" I asked, surprised.

"Yep."

Well, that's not going to happen, I thought. Time to lay it on thick. "You realize that practice is at 5:30 in the morning, right?"

I have no idea what time practice starts; I just know it's freaking early, and "freaking early" doesn't happen in our house, especially in the summer.

"But all my friends will be there," she whined.

"Is it worth getting up at 4:30 to see your friends?" I asked, emphasizing the time.

"I thought you said practice was at 5:30."

"That's when practice starts," I said, before listing all the disadvantages of rising before the sun. "You have to get up early so you have enough time to eat breakfast and let your food digest, you wouldn't want to get a cramp; brush your teeth; brush your hair; get dressed; fill your water bottle, put on your shoes, find your gloves and hat that are always misplaced, and then we have a 20-minute drive across town to the field."

"Um," she hesitated.

"Think about it," I suggested. "Instead of getting up incredibly early for cross-country, you can sleep in, have a leisurely breakfast, kick back and chill, and then spend the afternoon swimming with your friends. Doesn't that sound much better?"

"Four-thirty is really early."

"It is," I agreed. "In order to get a good night's sleep, you'd have to go to bed every night right after dinner. I think they even have practices on the weekend. You'll never get to stay up late or sleep in during the entire summer."

I could see her little brain processing the information.

Come on, buy it, I thought.

"By the way, what is cross-country?" she asked.

"Are you serious?" I said, dumbfounded.

"Yes. I don't know what it is."

"Let me get this right. You want to do cross-country, but you don't know what it is?"

"Right," she nodded. "All my friends will be there."

No more pussyfooting around. It was time to get real.

"Well, cross-country is long-distance running."

"How long?"

"About 15 miles, give or take a few," I exaggerated just a tad.

"Do you have to run the entire time?"

"Of course," I answered.

"You can't walk?"

"Nope. No walking," I ran in place. "That's why they call it cross-country running," I said, emphasizing the "running."

"Do you run outside or inside?"

"How do you not know this, but still want to do it?" I asked.

"I just want to spend time with my friends, and if they're doing it then I want to do it, too."

"If they said they wanted to jump off a bridge would you?"

"Probably," she said, without hesitating.

"What the heck! Olivia, listen carefully. In this family we lead the craziness, we don't follow other's crazy ideas, and I guarantee that running 15 miles in the rain is crazy."

"In the rain?" she asked, excitedly.

"Yep."

"That sounds like fun! I can splash in the puddles."

Oh no, I thought. Time to squash that kind of thinking. "It does sound like fun, doesn't it? Except ."

"Except what?"

"Well, cross-country is the only sport that makes you run during thunder and lightning storms. The coaches figure it will teach you to run faster and dodge logs, animals scurrying to safety, and falling trees. Do you really want to be in the woods running for your life? Remember how we count the seconds between hearing the thunder and seeing the lightning?" She nodded. "When you get struck by lightning it happens at the same time and you don't even get a warning. Boom! Sizzle!"

"Are you serious?"

"Dead serious," I said with a somber face. "Have I ever lied to you?"

"All the time."

"Good point, but remember everything I've told you, and consider whether it's something worth doing just to see your friends more often. Or does it make more sense to see them at the pool later in the day."

More brain processing.

"OK, I won't do it," she said.

"Are you sure? I'm happy to drive you. I can always go back to bed when I get home. I always want to support you and if you want to run cross-country I'm behind you 100 percent."

I held my breath.

"No, I think I'll pass."

"If you want to run, how about we play laser tag? It doesn't even open until the evening."

"I'm in."

Krista Vance is a stay-at-home mom in Champaign.