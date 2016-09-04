Sunday Extra: Voter fraud claims were false

By William G. Jensen

This is in response to Mr. L. Phillips' Aug. 9 letter. Claims of voter fraud have arisen after each of the latest U.S. presidential elections. Every one of the voter fraud claims sited by Mr. Phillips are demonstrably false.

There is no such thing as a "statistical impossibility." There can be a statistical improbability but not impossible.

— Going back to the 2012 presidential election, it is true that 59 voting precincts in Philadelphia recorded no votes for Mitt Romney. However, since these precincts are clustered in almost exclusively in black sections of Philadelphia and when the Philadelphia Inquirer went looking for Republican voters in some of those precincts they couldn't find any.

— A precinct-by-precinct breakdown of the official voting results from Wood County, Ohio, for the 2012 election shows that Obama received nowhere close to 100 percent of the votes cast in any of that county's 97 precincts. The highest percentage he achieved in any one precinct was 75.5 percent.

— The official voter turnout statistics for Ohio show Wood County recorded a total turnout of 64,342 voters, an amount far smaller than the number of registered voters in that county (108,014).

— St. Lucie County, Fla., used a two-page ballot (i.e., a ballot consisting of two cards), so every voter who returned both pages of their ballot cast two cards. The election results from St. Lucie show a total of 123,301 votes cast for the office of president, but a total of 247,383 cards cast. The St. Lucie County's elections board explains that some voters chose not to return the second card.

—- The official results for the 2012 general election for Palm Beach County, Fla., show that 604,268 out of 870,182 registered voters cast ballots for president, a voter turnout rate of 69.56 percent, not 141 percent.

— In the 2012 presidential election, Obama did lose in the only four states requiring photo ID, but he also lost in 20 states that did not require photo ID. Only Georgia, Indiana, Kansas and Tennessee had strict photo ID law in place during the 2012 general election. Other states did not have strict voter IDs in place at that time.

William G. Jensen lives in Philo.