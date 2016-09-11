Guest commentary: The key to achieving retirement security

My Michael Frerichs

Our country is facing a serious retirement crisis.

Recent data show that the median retirement savings for all working families is a mere $3,000, and for families nearing retirement age that number increases only slightly to $12,000. This lack of savings makes it all too likely that working families will retire into poverty.

An inadequate system of retirement options — especially for lower-income workers — is a significant cause of the problem. With over 68 million workers across the country lacking access to an employer-based retirement savings plan, the U.S. Department of Labor issued a final rule on Aug. 25, 2016, enabling states to move forward with state-run plans aimed at those very workers.

In Illinois, over half of all private-sector workers cannot save for retirement at their workplace. This inability to easily save is one of the key drivers of the retirement crisis — as research shows access to a workplace-based plan increases the likelihood that someone will save, and save more.

In 2015, Illinois established the Secure Choice Savings Program, creating a state-based retirement savings program for private-sector workers. It will enable workers to save their own money into an individual retirement account easily and safely through a payroll deduction, while limiting the role and obligation of businesses. Employers will enroll their employees and set up the payroll deduction, but they will not contribute to the accounts, and have no managerial obligations or administrative duties.

The department's final rule is crucial to the ultimate success of Secure Choice and other state-run programs.

It makes clear that state-administered, payroll deduction retirement plans with automatic enrollment do not place a fiduciary burden on employers, and creates a "safe harbor" for these programs from the Employee Retirement Income Security Act as long as certain criteria are met. Opponents of these programs have often argued that they would subject employers to significant administrative duties or burdensome financial obligations because of ERISA. We are pleased that those arguments can no longer be used to curb state action and progress.

With the new rule in place, states can continue to move forward with implementation, ultimately providing millions of private-sector workers with an easy, safe and affordable retirement savings vehicle at work.

Meanwhile, employers can feel confident that they are assisting their employees in achieving retirement security without worrying about any fiduciary responsibilities.

We are grateful to the Department of Labor for its recognition that the status quo was not adequately addressing the retirement needs of all workers, and for its swift and deliberate action to support state efforts to create retirement programs and address our country's fast-growing retirement crisis. The final rule provides the necessary safeguards and guidelines for states to move forward while also allowing flexibility for each state to create a program that best suits the unique needs of its workers and families.

This final rule is a victory for workers and families in Illinois, and across the country, and an affirmation of the belief that everyone deserves the right to retire with dignity and financial security.

Michael Frerichs is the Illinois state treasurer.