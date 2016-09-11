Guest commentary: Steigmann exploits lax ethics code

By Robert H. LeRoy

Illinois Appellate Justice Robert Steigmann is a politically active judge. He has donated $140,000 to Republican candidates, including a second $1,000 donation to a local candidate. Even by Illinois standards for excessive influence by campaign donors, that is remarkable.

Justice Steigmann is not only unapologetic — he is like King George's politically motivated judges who offended colonists to the point of revolt.

In a recently published news interview, he said: "There's a lot to be said for judges just getting off of their perch and having a beer with mere mortals." He added, "I'm not responsible for inferences" voters might draw from his campaign donations.

Part of the problem is that Justice Steigmann is overpaid by taxpayers. From 2004 to 2012, pay for Illinois judges rose 29 percent due to raises and hiring of more judges. In that time, felony caseloads dropped 13 percent. Today, taxes of "mere mortals" pay Justice Steigmann and other Illinois appellate judges $207,882 — a salary that ranks second in the nation (Google "National Center for State Judges, Salary Tracker, Illinois, Ranking the States").

This gives him lots of money to support local candidates, where a few thousand dollars can make a big difference in a campaign with a relatively small turnout. Taxpayers fund Justice Steigmann's political donations, whether we like it or not.

Judges in most other states are strictly prohibited from donating to campaigns because this opens courts to perceptions of political bias — and it degrades the integrity of courts.

Justice Steigmann is correct about one thing: He is "not responsible." Imagine if the justice's candidate wins his election in November. Will Justice Steigmann face motions for recusal when criminal cases are appealed from Champaign County to his court?

What if he refuses and upholds convictions won by a Republican state's attorney he paid money to elect? Would we, as convicted citizens, feel that we received impartial judgment — or would we believe the system is rigged to convict us?

Would the rest of us have confidence that Justice Steigmann is free of political bias and motives? The American ideal is that litigants receive equal treatment under the law. A judge shouldn't pick a prosecutor.

A recent ruling authored by Chief Justice John Roberts suggests that appearances matter in maintaining judicial integrity. In Florida, a judicial candidate was fined for soliciting campaign funds. Chief Justice John Roberts upheld the bar's discipline of the candidate, explaining that "the role of judges differs from the role of politicians."

He said that judges must strive "to be perfectly and completely independent."

Justice Steigmann seems to fail this simple test, stated by President George W. Bush's nominee for the highest judicial office in the nation.

But in Illinois, we have the nation's most lax and out-of-date ethics code for judges. Justice Steigmann revels in exploiting this problem.

Will Republican justices on the Illinois Supreme Court publicly denounce their colleague's political overreach? When Republican justices were recently outvoted by Democratic justices, more than a half million citizens who signed a petition for changing legislative redistricting had their wishes overruled by a partisan court.

This prompted Justice Robert Thomas, a Republican on our state's high court, to say "there is a palpable sense of frustration by voters of every political affiliation that self-perpetuating institutions of government have excluded them from meaningful participation in the political process."

He is right about that; and his idea applies to voters in Champaign County, where we have a scandalous attempt by a sitting Republican judge to handpick his own prosecuting attorney for our judicial district.

Michael H. LeRoy is a professor in the School of Labor & Employment Relations and the College of Law at the University of Illinois.