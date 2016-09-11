Sunday Extra: More details on 'hot coffee case'

By James Dobbins

I would like to add to Judge David Bernthal's excellent comments published in the Aug. 14 News-Gazette regarding the now infamous "hot coffee case" involving an apparently frivolous lawsuit won against McDonald's.

Judge Bernthal was able to provide more information on what took place after the verdict, and I would like to provide some additional details on what took place prior to the verdict. I learned these details from a former student intern who had gone on to study law at Georgetown University.

When I had dinner with her during her second year of law school, she mentioned that she was taking a class in torts. When I laughingly mentioned the McDonald's hot coffee case, she said that the background to that case was so fascinating that it was one of the cases that was studied in detail in her torts class.

The plaintiff in the case had purchased a Styrofoam cup of hot coffee at the drive-up window of a McDonald's restaurant. As her nephew drove away, they stopped and she placed the cup between her legs so that she could remove the lid of the cup to add cream and sugar. Unfortunately, the pressure from her legs ruptured the cup and hot coffee scalded her thighs and genitals so badly that she had to have skin grafts to repair the damage.

As a result of this damage, along with her resulting pain, suffering and ensuing medical expenses, she sued McDonald's. As part of the discovery process of that suit, a number of important and ultimately incriminating company memos were uncovered that described the process that had led to her scalding by unusually hot coffee.

McDonald's, like most other restaurants, served their coffee at approximately 160 degrees Fahrenheit.

However, coffee maintained in the restaurant at this temperature slowly loses its taste and must be discarded after three hours.

Sometime prior to this scalding incident, however, someone in the marketing department of McDonald's realized that if the coffee were maintained and served at 190 degrees, the remaining coffee would never have to be discarded, thereby sharply increasing the company's profit from coffee sales.

The company's legal department, however, noted that coffee sold at 190 degrees could easily lead to scalding burns, which could in turn lead to lawsuits against the company. In spite of this warning, the marketing department proceeded to implement its plan for hotter coffee, and replied in a memo to the legal department that increased company profits from just one day's sales of coffee would more than offset any legal judgments against the company.

It was this memo, which was shown to the jury during the trial, that led to the precise amount of money originally awarded to the plaintiff — the amount of profit from one day's coffee sales by McDonald's.

James Dobbins lives in Champaign.