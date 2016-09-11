Voices: Learn about the mother by learning about her son

By James F. Burns

I will tell you about the mother by telling you about her son.

Clinton was raised on a farm in western Pennsylvania — but was educated in Illinois and spent his adult life as an educator serving the people of Illinois. The moral values and bonds of love his mother instilled in him as a boy were never on display with greater clarity than during two trips he made back home to Pennsylvania.

The first trip was to bury his mother, the second to confront his own mortality.

We only know Clinton's story — and thus his mother's — because of a series of weekly letters he wrote to his daughter Ruth during the fall of 1906 when he was superintendent of schools in Vandalia. In telling of a boyhood trip in 1858, he wrote: "Six miles from Wheeling, we struck the old Cumberland Pike, now called the National Road. This road ends at Vandalia, Illinois — I am writing now within fifty yards of its terminus."

Clinton's description of his mother is enriched by his keen sense of time, place and detail.

"My mother was a tall stately woman, straight as an arrow. Her hair was brown, her eyes were hazel, her forehead high, and her face bore the expression of great native intelligence. She was capable, skillful with the needle. She could cut and fit a garment like a tailor."

"She was a good cook. I remember hearing my mother wager my uncle that she could make honey that he could not distinguish from that made by a bee. She made honey from sugar and other ingredients, and my uncle paid the wager. We had a cook stove, but she did a large part of her cooking on the open fire in the fireplace. She made corn dodgers, buttermilk soup and corn meal mush."

Of the many farm chores Clinton described, his mother's plucking their ducks and geese was the most vivid — and colorful.

"Mother would be so covered with down that she was as white as the goose she plucked. The two featherbeds in our home were from feathers plucked by my mother."

And to whom did you look in times of sickness?

"My mother was as good as a doctor and was always sent for in case of serious illness. There was neither birth nor death in the neighborhood at which my mother was not present. She was also intensely religious and was anxious that both her sons enter the ministry. One did, inheriting much of her deep religious nature."

Clinton left home to attend Monmouth College, teaching school in Warren and Mercer counties between terms to pay his tuition.

"After graduating from college, I returned home in the summer of 1875 to find my mother greatly broken. Her hair was white, her body frail, and her step tottering."

Clinton came back to Illinois to take up his first full-time job, principal of an academy in Coulterville in Randolph County. But a stressful trip back home was on the horizon.

"That December, I received a telegram telling me to come home at once if I wanted to see my mother alive. I arose at midnight on Saturday. By sunrise Sabbath I was in St. Louis, but there was no train except a special carrying government officials who had been investigating the great Whiskey Frauds in St. Louis. I sought permission to board that train and rode with these officials to Cameron, West Virginia, where my brothers and sisters were gathering."

Though Clinton told his daughter Ruth that "my mother was an incessant worker, toiling 18 hours out of the 24," he had still been shocked to see how much she had aged when he returned home after college.

"The last reunion of our family was round my mother's deathbed. She was buried in the Unity Church graveyard and sleeps there today side by side with my father."

Clinton's 55-year career as an educator in Illinois included stints as superintendent in Greenville, Monmouth and Macomb as well as Vandalia and being a professor of history and Latin at what's now Western Illinois University.

The deep love and loyalty of faith and family his mother instilled in him was exhibited by regular trips back to Pennsylvania to deliver a narrative on family history at reunions. He undertook his last one in 1930, encountering car troubles on the way that rendered his arrival late for the family reunion.

Finally arriving at the Windy Gap Church near West Finley, Pa., Clinton was ushered to the front pew to catch his breath before delivering his usual speech on family history.

Sadly, he never made it up to the podium, suffering a fatal heart attack from the stress of being late to keep his commitment to family — and to the memory of his mother.

Clinton Burns was just two weeks short of his 80th birthday.

James F. Burns, Clinton's ancestral cousin, is a professor emeritus at the University of Florida.