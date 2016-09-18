Guest commentary: Let's help confused kids make healthy life choices

By Joe Gerber

Whenever an issue becomes "political," it has nearly always already moved beyond responsible, reasonable conversation to the fever pitch of sound bites, talking heads, and "us versus them." The heart of the issue is often forgotten or ignored.

For example, in all of the political posturing and shouting about transgenderism and school restrooms, several questions have been left noticeably unaddressed: "Who are these transgendered students, what exactly is their struggle, and what is the most helpful and loving thing that we can do for them?"

Unfortunately, the answer to these questions often gets obscured by political biases and agendas. The truth of the matter is that child and family psychologists have done quite a bit of research on transgenderism in youths, and the results are troubling to say the least.

For starters, transgenderism can often be traced back to what psychiatrists call gender dysphoria (formerly known as gender identity disorder), which is the emotional stress caused by the failure to identify with one's biological sex. While gender dysphoria is not considered a mental illness in the psychological literature, it is considered an objective condition of gender/sex misalignment.

Objective misalignment is not a good thing. It's painful, unhealthy and needs intervention to produce a healthy result.

Contrary to President Obama's directive, the socially and emotionally painful confusion felt by children with gender dysphoria is not something to exacerbate by forcing the child to publicly declare himself or herself transgendered and act accordingly by using the restroom facilities of the opposite sex. In that case, not only is the child wrestling with his or her own internal misalignment, but they are also now forced externally into all sorts of awkward and potentially dangerous situations.

Given this reality, it is obvious that the loving and helpful thing to do in these cases is to as quickly as possible help the confused child gain a healthy view of their biological sex so that their sex and gender are rightly aligned. What our students need today is not more "hands off" autonomy when it comes to these incredibly important issues but guidance, support and positive, clinically sound intervention to help them make healthy life choices — including aligning their gender and biological sex into an integrated whole.

But can't this gender/sex alignment happen more easily via sexual reassignment surgery (SRS)? Why go through all the difficult emotional, psychological and even spiritual work of helping these youth rightly align their gender and sex when surgery can solve the problem? After all, if you can't change the gender you identify with, why not surgically manipulate your biological sex?

There are several reasons. First of all, sex replacement surgery has been inconclusive at best in improving overall well-being of transgendered individuals. In a 2015 study reported from Boston, 180 transsexual youths who had undergone SRS had a twofold to threefold increased risk of psychiatric disorders, including depression, anxiety disorder, suicidal thoughts, suicide attempt, self-harm, and both inpatient and outpatient mental health treatment compared to a control group of youths.

Other studies have similar findings. Not exactly stellar results. Indeed, even if the research is inconclusive that SRS is the sole cause of post-SRS pathology, if it's even plausible that SRS is at the root of these pathologies, it ought to give us long pause about recommending this as a solution for children.

Dr. Paul McHugh, one of the foremost experts in gender confusion in youths and former chair of psychiatry at Johns Hopkins Hospital, writing in the Wall Street Journal in 2014 summed it up nicely when he said, "In fact, gender dysphoria — the official psychiatric term for feeling oneself to be of the opposite sex — belongs in the family of similarly disordered assumptions about the body, such as anorexia nervosa and body dysmorphic disorder. Its treatment should not be directed at the body as with surgery and hormones any more than one treats obesity-fearing anorexic patients with liposuction," Well said.

The point here is this: We owe it to our nation's students to be proactive in helping them make healthy choices about aligning their gender-identification and biological sex. SRS is a risky option. Going along with students' confusion is not a good option.

The best option is to pursue clinically sound interventions and therapies that help children self-identify with their biological sex. Changing the gender icons on bathroom stalls and ignoring sensible school policies that require biological boys to use the boy's restroom and biological girls to use the girl's restroom is a significant step backward.

We can do much better. For the kids' sake.

Joe Gerber, who lives in Mahomet, has more than 15 years of experience working with organizations serving vulnerable and at-risk youths both in the United States and internationally.