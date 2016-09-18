Guest commentary: Return the power to the people
By Bruce Rauner
It's time we return the power of Illinois government back to the people. Our current political system is broken. It's rigged against us. The people of Illinois deserve a more just and fair system.
Unfortunately, the Illinois Supreme Court has now blocked a voter referendum that would have allowed you to vote for an Independent Map Amendment in November.
This is an affront to our democracy.
Our current system allows career politicians to draw districts for their own benefit and protect incumbents. In the upcoming election alone, two-thirds of incumbents are running unopposed because of how their district is drawn.
It is an elaborate and rigged system that is failing the people of Illinois.
The odds are stacked in favor of those in power and provide no incentive for people who want to get involved and be good public servants.
Instead of voters having a say in who represents them, we have career politicians who have been controlling how votes are counted for 20, 30 and even, 40 years.
That's not how democracy should work.
Politicians should not be picking their voters. Voters should be picking their politicians. Redistricting reform restores balance in our state and brings back democracy.
The proposed amendment would take the power away from political parties, and give it back to the people through an independent redistricting commission.
It's overwhelmingly supported by both Republicans and Democrats, including President Obama. And more than 563,000 voters signed the original petition.
Despite the court's ruling, the Illinois General Assembly still has the opportunity to give the power back to the people.
I encourage everyone to call your state senator and representative. Tell them you want the General Assembly to pass redistricting reform in the fall veto session so we can fix our broken political system and restore democracy in Illinois.
Bruce Rauner is the governor of Illinois.
Wow, a personal plea for re-election from the billionaire CEO. Rauner speaks of democracy, but he does not practice it. He only represents the Rich, and the guillible. All of the money spent on the re-disticting admendment went down the drain when a majority of the state supreme court declared it un-constitutional. The court, thankfully, still practices democracy.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.