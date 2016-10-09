Guest commentary: Insight into the criminal-justice system

Photo by: Provided Pam Burnside, a member of the Champaign County racial-justice task force, spent 20 years in the public defender's office.

BY PAM BURNSIDE

I am a retired public defender who served Champaign County for over 20 years. I have seen first-hand three basic realities in our criminal justice system.

First, innocent people will often plead guilty to something that they did not do in order to keep their job, avoid complications on a current criminal sentence or avoid the risk of a jury trial.

Second, police are human and can be mistaken or untruthful.

Finally, juries can come to incorrect conclusions, both in guilty and not guilty verdicts.

I have encountered several common beliefs held by some, but not all, state's attorneys. First, the police never misrepresent facts or violate the rules. Second, the accused and his/her family and friends will always lie to avoid the consequences of their actions. Third, criminal convictions are necessary to make sure that the offender is "monitored," usually by probation sentences.

Finally, and most offensive to me, is the mindset that it is permissible to "let the jury decide" when the assigned state's attorney recognizes that the evidence neither favors the state nor the defendant and the jury could as reasonably reach a not-guilty verdict as easily as a guilty verdict. Isn't this the very definition of "reasonable doubt"? The mindset embodied by these beliefs only serves to inhibit the objective analysis of evidence and adversely impacts the state's attorney's charging and sentencing decision-making process.

There are several common practices used in our criminal justice system that promote a sense of unfairness. Overcharging is the practice of charging the most serious crime allowed without appropriate consideration of the circumstances surrounding the incident itself. Consideration of a suspect's past criminal history often results in overcharging. The easiest example of overcharging to understand is shoplifting, which can be charged as burglary, theft over a specific dollar amount, theft with a prior theft conviction, all of which are felonies, or a misdemeanor theft.

The filing of a petition to revoke on an existing probation sentence if the suspect in the new incident refuses to plead guilty hinders the public perception of fairness. The intent is to force the suspect to plead guilty to the new offense and it is often used when the state's evidence in the new case is weak or when the state loses at trial on the new offense. The burden of proof in a petition to revoke hearing based on a new offense is by a preponderance of the evidence, i.e. more likely than not — not by the beyond-a-reasonable-doubt standard used in jury or bench trials.

One of my clients, already on probation for a felony, was accused of domestic battery (a misdemeanor) against his girlfriend by throwing an apple at her and hitting her in the back. The evidence showed that the apple shattered when it hit the wall behind her; she had no bruises or any other indication of physical contact of any kind, a required element of the crime. The state's attorney knew that no physical contact had occurred and filed a petition to revoke my client's sentence in the felony, alleging the commission of a new offense (the domestic battery) in an effort to coerce him to plead in the domestic battery case.

Ask yourself, would you take the risk of prison on a felony resentencing when the state's offer on the new case is for probation and no jail time?

One of the more frustrating common practices for me exists when the state's plea offer does not fit the crime committed. In 2009, Illinois spent an average of $25,000 per prison inmate according to the John Howard Association of Illinois. One of my clients stole a soda and a bag of peanuts from a local store. He was in his 40s and had an extensive criminal history; all of the convictions were for nonviolent offenses. Sentencing options ranged from probation to six years in prison. The state's offer was for six years, solely because of his past criminal record. Was this fiscally responsible?

The state's attorney should develop a concrete policy to be used at specific points during the resolution of criminal cases. Guidelines should be developed that focuses less on the offender's criminal history and more on proportionality of the punishment to the facts of the case. This would reduce the occurrence of overcharging and encourage fiscally responsible sentencing while appropriately seeking to protect public safety.

The state's attorney should instill in his or her staff the expectation that police investigative misconduct will not be condoned and, if present, will be factored into the way the case is ultimately resolved, including decisions not to file charges or to dismiss cases. Steps should be taken to improve staff analysis of each case and discourage the "let the jury decide" mentality.

Finally, the state's attorney should discourage the use of petitions to revoke based on the commission of a new offense where the evidence on the new offense is unlikely to or does not support a guilty beyond a reasonable doubt verdict.

There are appropriate times to use petitions to revoke; this is not one of them.

Information is power. Hopefully this brief insight into the workings of our criminal justice system will assist in the identification of thoughtful issues to raise with our local political candidates this election season.

Pam Burnside is a private attorney in Urbana. Prior to that, she worked in the Champaign County public defender's office for 20 years.