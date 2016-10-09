Guest commentary: Tax hike to support Champaign County facilities is right choice

By CHRIS ALIX

In a recent editorial ("No real plan behind sales tax," Sept. 27), The News-Gazette raised questions about the referendum for a 12-year, quarter-cent sales tax to support Champaign County facilities. As finance chairman of the county board, I appreciate this opportunity to address those questions.

Recent decades have been financially challenging for the taxpayers of Champaign County and the governments that serve us. Declining and delayed state support requires doing more with less. Unfunded mandates and soaring health care costs deplete already-tight budgets. Property tax caps, tax increment financing districts and the county's non-home-rule status limit its ability to align revenues with expenses.

The county has met these challenges by making difficult choices. Elected officials and employees have worked diligently to improve efficiency and cut costs. We have reduced our workforce by 11 percent in the past 10 years. Unfortunately, the county has also had to scrimp on facility maintenance to make ends meet. Few elected officials like raising taxes, but fewer still like being forced into choices which stick taxpayers with bigger problems and higher costs down the road.

That's why I and 14 of my Champaign County Board colleagues — eight Democrats and seven Republicans — opted to ask voters to help us tackle our facilities needs now rather than later, in the form of a quarter-cent facilities sales tax.

The tax would expire by law in 12 years — the year the county's last outstanding building bonds will be paid off, freeing up money to fully fund maintenance in later years.

Over 12 years, the tax would raise about $50 million. A detailed facilities action plan describes how $53 million of those and other funds should be spent:

— $22.3 million to address decades of deferred maintenance across all county buildings, based on the professionally developed facilities condition assessment presented in 2015.

— $12.8 million to consolidate the county jail. The obsolete 131-bed downtown jail would be eliminated. The 182-bed Lierman Avenue jail would add 70 beds, a 30-bed medical unit to improve health care, better visitation facilities, and an improved booking area in which some nonviolent arrestees could await release rather than being processed into the jail. Consolidation would save over $500,000 in annual operating costs. Some community groups oppose the referendum on the grounds that the current jail population — already a third lower than it was in the 1990s — can be reduced further without jeopardizing public safety. Voters must decide for themselves if and how that possibility justifies not making the jail smaller, safer, and more cost-effective now.

— $18.1 million for other projects. These include $5 million for debt retirement and capital expenditures at the nursing home, a $5 million contribution toward space for a community behavioral health facility, replacement of the county's 40-year-old accounting system, moving the sheriff's office to the 1701 E. Main St. building, and consolidating administrative offices.

I realize that any tax referendum is a long shot even in the best of times. But I believe that the present situation obligates the county board to offer taxpayers a choice: Address these issues now with a 12-year, quarter-cent sales tax, or go back to the drawing board, likely resulting in some combination of higher long-term costs, service reductions and more long-term debt. I believe the choice is clear.

Although I respect the right of voters — and The News-Gazette — to reach a different conclusion, I must take exception to two points in the Sept. 27 editorial.

First, conflating this issue with that of eliminating the office of county recorder is specious. Even if one ignores the fact that most members of the public who addressed the board about that issue did so in support of the office, comparing a single salary line to a $4 million annual maintenance deficit does not compare oranges to apples; it compares one orange to an apple orchard.

Finally, although it is correct that future boards may adjust the action plan to reflect evolving needs, calling it "no real plan" is neither fair nor accurate. The 12-year, quarter-cent facilities sales tax proposal incorporates years of study and public input. It is a real plan to address real needs, and I consider it worthy of more than the cursory dismissal it received.

I encourage voters — and The News-Gazette — to visit the county's website and review the plan for themselves before voting: http://www.co.champaign.il.us/facilities.

Chris Alix lives in Urbana and represents Champaign County Board District 10.