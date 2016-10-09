Sunday Extra: Trump as president ... a scary thought

By GREGG GORDON

You've let me down.

For years, whenever I've been unsure where to stand on an important issue, I have looked to The News-Gazette's editorials, and whatever position you take, I take the opposite. I have found this to be a near-foolproof method of staying on the right side of the U.S. Constitution and the moral precepts of Christianity.

But on the most important question of all — our next president — your decision not to endorse has left me adrift, forced to fall back on the dangerous practice of thinking for myself.

I didn't support either party nominee in the primaries, but my guy lost, and like it or not, there will be a new president next January, and it will be either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump. And considering the awesome power of the office, if I can see even a smidgen of difference between the two, I feel an obligation to my fellow citizens to face that choice and make it. Cowardly dodges will not do.

With Clinton, I see a candidate with unusually deep experience in government, but who has made some poor decisions over several decades of public life. She has almost made some good ones, such as extending health benefits to several million uninsured children. So it's a mixed bag at best, but at least I wouldn't be afraid to invite her to a dinner party.

With Trump, I see a six-time bankrupt gambling promoter whose "success" in business is notable mainly for the number of victims (and lawsuits) left in his wake.

His other claim to fame is as the host of a once-popular television show, the point of which was to see which of his guests he would humiliate and how he would humiliate them — a weird sort of pornography they allow on TV. Some people wonder if Trump can act "presidential." I wonder if he can act like a decent human being.

I noted your nonendorsement came not only after Trump's performance in the first debate — which I heard some Republicans describe as "embarrassing," but I found merely rude — but even after his middle-of-the-night, barely coherent Twitter tantrum, behavior one would normally associate with bipolar disorder or alcohol abuse.

If not clinically ill, Trump plainly has the emotional maturity of a 6-year-old (with apologies to my 6-year-old nephew, who is very mature for his age and — also unlike Trump — does his homework).

But you see no difference. Really?

"I alone can fix it." Those words of Trump's are not the words of a man who believes in constitutional democracy, Judeo-Christian values or anything else any American should want anything to do with. Those are the words of a megalomaniac.

Potentially a megalomaniac with nuclear weapons. Wow.

It's all the same to you, though.

Gregg Gordon lives in Champaign.