Guest Commentary: Comparing county-leadership proposals

By DEBRA BUSEY

There are two questions on the Nov. 8 ballot regarding leadership for the Champaign County Board. Shall the county board be led by an elected executive or by a countywide elected board chair? To understand these questions, it is helpful to understand how and why they are being presented to the voters.

The Illinois Constitution and statutes allow for three different forms of governance for the 101 counties outside of Cook.

There is the commission form of government — utilized by 17 of the smallest counties in the state; the township form of government — utilized by 83 counties, including Champaign; and the elected executive form of government used by one county — Will.

Champaign County currently operates with 11 county board districts, with two county board members elected from each district. In December of every even numbered year, the newly elected county board selects one of its own members to serve as its board chair for the next two-year term of the board.

In the past year, the Farm Bureau and the Chamber of Commerce concluded there was a need for stronger leadership of the county board and placed the question on the ballot of whether Champaign County should change to the elected executive form of government. The county board then placed the question on the ballot of whether the county board chair should be elected by all the voters in the county — which maintains the township form of government — and provides another alternative for stronger leadership for the county board.

There are strong similarities between the elected executive and the countywide elected board chair.

Both would be elected by all the voters of the county and would serve a four-year term. This provides the opportunity for greater transparency and accountability to the voters for the selection of the leader of the county board.

Both would preside over county board meetings, but not participate as voting members of the county board except to break a tie.

Both would have the opportunity to veto actions approved by the county board, with the requirement they send their objections to the action back to the county board for further consideration. In the case of the elected executive, the county board could override the veto with a three-fifths vote or 14 of the 22 board members voting to do so. In the case of the countywide board chair, the override would require a majority or 12 of the 22 board members to approve. Both would make appointments to the various boards and commission for which the county board is statutorily responsible, subject to approval by the county board. The elected executive would have additional authority to remove or suspend, after due notice and hearing, anyone whom he has the power to appoint, without the advice and consent of the county board.

There are also strong differences between the elected executive and countywide board chair which the voters need to understand. The elected executive is statutorily authorized to coordinate and direct all administrative and management functions of the county on a day-to-day basis, while the countywide elected board chair/township form of government relies on a professional, nonpartisan county administrator to fulfill those functions. The only qualification requirement for an individual who seeks to run for the position of elected executive is that he or she be a citizen of Champaign County. The further vetting of a candidate for elected executive comes through the political process. A county administrator is a professional hired by the county board, usually pursuant to a national search, and based upon the candidate's education, experience and credentials — which includes a master's in public or business administration, and strong government leadership experience.

The elected executive creates a ninth partisan elected office in county government, and creates the potential that politics becomes a factor in working with the judiciary and eight countywide elected officials on budgets and operational efforts. The county administrator's role is to serve as a liaison of the county board and work with the judiciary and countywide elected officials in a professional and objective manner to develop budgets and operational initiatives — an approach that has historically generated positive compromise between the county board and elected officials resulting in successful, affordable operations for the county.

Your choice on Nov. 8 is to vote "yes" for either the elected executive or countywide board chair — based on what you believe creates the strongest form of leadership.

Or, if you believe the current form of leadership is more effective, vote "no" on both of these questions.

Debra Busey, who retired as county administrator in March, lives in Champaign.