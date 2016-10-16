Krista Vance/Voices: Confession of a talkative patient

Photo by: Provided Krista Vance

By KRISTA VANCE

How you know your doctor rocks.

1) From the get-go, they understand your sense of humor.

2) They appreciate the little things you do for them to make them happy and comfortable.

3) They are patient when you talk and talk and talk and talk.

4) They listen and listen and listen and listen to your endless chatter.

5) They reassure you that you are not a freak, and everything will be OK.

6) They tell you that your imperfection isn't obvious, and in order for someone to see it they must be standing close to you, and then your flaw only adds character.

My ophthalmologist exhibits those qualities; therefore, he rocks.

I didn't even know I had a problem, until two seconds after my mom saw me for the first time in six months. "What's on your eye?"

"Red lines from lack of sleep?" I asked, indifferently. "I don't know. I don't look at my eyes. I brush my hair four days out of seven (The beauty of having a ponytail bun). Do you think I take the time to look at my eyes? I look out of them, which is the most important part. Btw, I should get extra points and ice cream for using my natural abilities."

She told me to brush my hair every day, and make an appointment with a doctor. To appease her, I saw the doctor. Much to her dismay, the brushing hasn't improved.

Around six o'clock that day, I received the following email.

Krista,

I must admit I was little nervous when the first thing you asked me was if I had a sense of humor and could be talked into doing crazy things. I don't get many people in my exam room who ask those kinds of questions.

In addition, I appreciate the heads-up about only your left armpit smelling. That is a bit odd. Since I work from the right side it won't be a problem.

Thank you for informing me that anti-bacterial hand sanitizer is a quick deodorant. Also, I do realize you have a dilemma. Having only one armpit to put deodorant on will save you money, but the need to be symmetrical overrides the extra $3 you'd save per year.

Speaking of shaving, it was thoughtful of you to shave your legs, but since I'm an eye doctor, I only work from the neck up.

I apologize that it wasn't necessary to wear the "fancy" robe. Again, I do only work from the neck up.

Additionally, we are not a souvenir shop, and you can't keep the tool, the curette, used to remove a chalazion. When the nurse returned to the room she couldn't find it. You didn't happen to see it, did you?

I want to reiterate the conversation we had in the exam room. A chalazion is a membrane that has secured itself to the underside of your eyelid. It will not go away, but might change size. They tend to fluctuate, and will be permanent.

At this point, I don't think it needs to be removed. If it starts causing problems with your vision, we can reconsider.

Krista, I'm not a plastic surgeon, and if down the road you do need surgery, I cannot give you an eyelift. I understand that you are OCD, and I'd need to give the other eye a lift as well, but I can guarantee that since I'm an ophthalmologist your insurance wouldn't cover it.

In the future, The Google, as you called it, can be much scarier than real life, so if you must watch YouTube videos of any surgical procedure, please keep that in mind.

I assure you zombies are not real, and you don't have to worry about a zombie apocalypse, and no, I could not see your brain when I looked into your eye, and so I don't know if it would be especially desirable to zombies.

I have no idea if your inability to do math would be a deterrent. A brain is a brain, and I imagine they're not picky if they were real.

I agree with your family. In the event of a zombie apocalypse, immediately shooting them in the head is jumping the gun. Let them fight.

I would like to thank you for calling me your favorite doctor. You are by far my most interesting patient.

Sincerely,

Your Favorite Doctor

As a memento of my favorite doctor, I'm turning the curette into a necklace that is if I actually swiped it.

Krista Vance is a stay-at-home mom in Champaign.