Sunday Extra: It's time for Rietz to go

By BELDEN FIELDS

In 2004, I was delighted when Julia Rietz defeated John Piland in the Champaign County state's attorney race.

However, my then-delight has turned to chagrin given some of her prosecutorial decisions, over which she had wide discretion. They included her decisions to prosecute and ask for prison time for retiree Willie Craft, whose vehicle had hit and killed a student after Craft fell into a diabetic coma, and for Bidemi Ajobiewe, whose truck had skidded on ice, resulting in the death of an oncoming driver.

These prosecutions served no social purpose and no sense of justice. The deaths were tragic, but accidental.

While these two people wound up serving prison time, Rietz had no trouble deciding that the 2009 shooting of young unarmed Kiwane Carrington by Champaign police Officer Daniel Norbits was just an accident. This despite the fact that Norbits was violating departmental policy by struggling with the boy while holding his service weapon that has no safety lock.

No involuntary manslaughter charge, no negligent homicide, nothing.

Being tough on civilians but easy on the police has been typical of Rietz's behavior. In 2005, Rietz did not call in a special prosecutor from the appellate court or from the attorney general's office to prosecute Urbana Officer Kurt Hjort, who was accused of rape and only lost his job, and she let sheriff's Sgt. William Myers off with probation and community service after he tortured a jail inmate with a Taser.

This year, she refused to ask for an additional penalty for a rape Champaign police Officer Jerad Gale committed in Champaign County, over and above the six-month (and 48 months' probation) sentence imposed by a Piatt County court for another rape he had committed there.

Six months and a free pass on one rape? Quite a deal.

Civilians have gotten several decades of imprisonment for sexual assault in Champaign County. One would think that officers of the law would be held to an even higher standard.

To me, these prosecutorial decisions are a perversion of justice. There needs to be a change in the office of state's attorney.

After conversations with George Vargas, Rietz's opponent in the November elections, I have concluded that he would bring positive changes to that office. I will vote for him and urge others to do so as well.

Belden Fields, a professor emeritus of political science, lives in Urbana.