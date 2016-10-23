Gene Budig and Alan Heaps: Compromise is hallmark of democracy

By Gene Budig and Alan Heaps

The well-worn maxim known as "Miles Law" states that "where you stand depends of where you sit." Named after Rufus Miles, a federal administrator who coined the phrase in the late 1940s, it tells us that our opinions are less the result of free will and more the result of our past and present circumstances.

We certainly see this pattern at play in the public policy arena. For example: Those with higher incomes are more likely to believe that current wealth distribution is fair (41 percent of those who make more than $100,000 as opposed 18 percent of those who make less than $50,000); women are more likely to believe that their gender faces discrimination (65 percent of women as opposed to 48 percent for men); blacks are more likely to believe that race relations are bad (61 percent of blacks as opposed to 45 percent of whites); young people are more likely to think federal funds should be focused on younger adults (50 percent of 18-29 year olds as opposed to 15 percent of those 65 and older).

This kind of diversity of opinion is central to a healthy democracy.

It brings all important multiple perspectives, high levels of involvement, and a sense of ownership to our political and policy debates.

Unfortunately, over the last several decades, the nation has become increasingly polarized. In 1994, 16 percent of Democrats and 17 percent of Republicans had very unfavorable views of the opposing party. By 2014, the numbers had grown to 38 percent and 43 percent. More than a quarter of Democrats now think that the Republican Party is "a threat to the national well-being" while more than a third of Republicans reciprocate the feeling.

So why the recent polarization? Several theories have been put forth:

— Increasingly skewed income distribution accentuates class lines and conflicts.

— More information sources create media outlets that cater to specific audiences.

— Rising education levels lead to geographic mobility resulting in more communities of like-minded people.

— Emerging issues, like terrorism and the new economy, and unresolved ones, like race, require new and untried solutions.

We do know that where compromise once was more common conflict is now the norm. The current pattern of political discourse is to adhere to positions, disparage the opposition, and refuse to explore the middle ground.

A few months ago, President Obama said that "... democracy requires compromise, even when you are 100 percent right. ... If you think that the only way forward is to be as uncompromising as possible, you will feel good about yourself, you will enjoy a certain moral purity, but you're not going to get what you want."

In less than a month, we will have a new president. That person will have the difficult task of pulling a divided country together. A part of their success will require skill and determination but a greater part will require that each and every one of us accept that compromise is the hallmark of democracy.

All of us want equality and prosperity but, if these are to be attained, we must respect and learn to listen to those with different views.

Gene A. Budig — chairman of The News-Gazette Inc.'s board — is the former president of Illinois State and West Virginia universities and former chancellor of the University of Kansas. He was also past president of baseball's American League. Alan Heaps is a former vice president of the College Board in New York City.