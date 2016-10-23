Sunday Extra: Voters should deny jail expansion

By Niloofar Shambayati

On the Nov. 8 ballot, our county board will ask the voters to approve a sales tax increase to fund county facilities. The board's decision to package necessary repairs and improvements with an expansion of the satellite jail, which the community has worked against for the past four and a half years, and put it forward when a new board will soon take over raises serious questions. Many people who oppose this proposal would have supported it if it was only about taking care of our facilities. Instead, the plan was prepared hastily and lacks details, except for plans related to law enforcement facilities.

So, why has the board risked defeat, at the expense of the nursing home and other important projects? This is a question that none of the proponents of the referendum has been willing to answer. Instead, they have been using scare tactics to promote the referendum — an example is the chair's letter to the governor, warning him that, unless the state pays overdue Medicaid bills, the nursing home is likely to close down. Faced with strong opposition, the board repackaged the plan it had approved in August. This new plan, which was voted in on Oct. 20, is on the county's website.

In a guest commentary in The News-Gazette, county board member Chris Alix tries to sell this new plan to the public by claiming that "the sales tax proposal incorporates years of study and public input."

The above claim can't be true since the board hired an architectural firm to assess facilities' needs only in 2015. And, the truly public input has always overwhelmingly opposed jail expansion and supported an overhaul of the county's criminal justice system, which has for too long failed the county's poor and black.

Mr. Alix says, "some community groups oppose the referendum on the grounds that the current jail population can be reduced further without jeopardizing public safety."

In fact, they're right: The pretrial population can be further decreased by eliminating cash-bail as the criterion for release/detention. It's unacceptable that over 80 percent of people in our jail have not even been tried, and are legally innocent. Too many nonviolent people facing misdemeanor charges are kept in jail, not because they're a danger to the public, but because they're unable to pay even a fraction of their bail. They could instead await trial in their community, either on their own recognizance or working with diversion programs that are currently non-existent in our county. Public safety, in fact, is compromised whenever a potentially dangerous arrestee is released into the community just because they can afford to post bail.

We must not approve a jail expansion, which the board and the public rejected on two previous occasions, and goes against current trends of criminal justice reform at the national and state levels. Sources of funding for essential facilities needs can be found if county officials explore other options and prioritize the welfare of Champaign County residents.

Niloofar Shambayati is a part-time instructor at Parkland College.