Donna Reed/Voices: Just remember, it's never too late

By DONNA REED

No matter what they are called — bucket lists, wish lists, etc. — it's never too late to take another look at those wishes and keep them, forget them, or get on with them! One's list doesn't have to consist of death-defying experiences or end-of-the-earth travels. Perhaps a list item is something quite achievable that has just been put off far too long. Here's one example.

We always had access to books at home while I was growing up. In fact, one of my favorite memories as a young girl was taking the short line bus to downtown Champaign by myself. I would pull the bus bell cord on Church Street and hop off in front of the old Champaign Public Library, located across from West Side Park and now home to the Meyer Capel Law Office. The welcoming smell of the library was warm and familiar to me. There are a few places in one's life that can bring back a rush of memories just by opening a door and breathing in. For me, the library was one such building, along with my dad's work place at W. Lewis & Co. department store downtown, my grandparents' farmhouse and Dr. Howard School.

I knew my way around the library like kids today know their way around apps on a smartphone. The library's children section beckoned me up the main staircase. There I would be reunited with row after row of books just waiting for me, all cataloged in the Dewey Decimal System. And again, just like the electronic prowess of today's youths, my friends and I easily operated the card catalog consisting of those small wooden drawers that held the names of every book in that wondrous place. The card catalog was the search engine for all of us before Google. Open a file drawer. Find an author, a title or a subject area. Search. Thumb through the cards. The act itself of systematically flipping through card after alphabetized card with my right index finger was a pleasure. Find a book. I would sit down on the library floor among the stacks and choose my favorites.

There is an unmistakable smell to the opened pages of a seasoned book. A book that has been tucked back on a library shelf waiting to be chosen touches all the senses. It shares the aroma of its printed pages with the visual story read between its covers. The right book must have the correct feel in size, paper choice and weight. With book in hand, the reader then quietly consumes the perfect story.

My selections were almost always about horses. Black Beauty and Marguerite Henry's Misty and Misty of Chincoteague were favorites along with Walter Farley's Black Stallion series. With my arms overloaded by the stack of books I had selected for the next two weeks, I would go forth — sans backpack in those days — and take the bus back home. Saturdays were magic.

Since that time, many wonderful books have come my way. One day some years ago, my sister and I were downsizing our family home. We were boxing up old books found in the attic as we prepared for an estate sale. Books were on our mind, and we discussed the fact that while growing up we had never read many of the children's classics. By our definition, we were talking about classics that included "Wind in the Willows," "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn," "Ann of Green Gables," "Pollyanna," "Stuart Little," "The Secret Garden" and the "Narnia" series.

My sister had an idea. It was not too late. We would start our own book club with just three members ... my brother, sister and me. It would help us turn a new page after the loss of our parents and reconnect us over something new and wonderful. We would take turns choosing a classic we hadn't read. We would read and discuss a book long distance, and if possible, plan a trip complementary to the setting of the story.

And it was wonderful. We read and laughed and cried at the tales we chose. We traveled in the Midwest to Hannibal, Mo., and out east to Vermont. Classics have that title for a reason, and we savored the rich language and stories that we read those many years after our childhood. For over two years we read and connected and traveled. It was just what the doctor ordered.

And so there are always new things to experience and learn. Whether it's taking a long dreamed of trip, reading books we might have missed or after all these years joining one's spouse for a morning cup of coffee ... it's never too late.

Donna Reed is the author of "My Voice," essays on the warm and funny moments of life. She lives in Champaign.