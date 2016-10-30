Sunday Extra: Trump's artful tax dodging

By DAVID EISENMAN

What are we to think of a man who contributes nothing to the support of the federal government he seeks to lead — while spending hundreds of thousands a month on himself?

Who doesn't pay agreed-upon amounts to his suppliers, holding them off with litigation until they settle for less?

Who threatens in a public debate, following the lead of Vladimir Putin, to throw his opponent into prison if he wins?

Let's focus on an aspect of this man's loutish behavior that many of his followers condone — his tax dodging. A little math is instructive.

The budgets of the departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs total $875 billion. Every billion is $3.09 per U.S. person (all 324 million of us). Our military thus consumes $3.09 x 875 = $2,700 a year per American; this is $8,100 for a family of three.

Does your household pay $8,100 in federal taxes? Not unless it exceeds $80,000. At the U.S. household median ($55,000), a family of three pays far less — about $2,000.

Most American families can't pay even our share of the defense budget, much less the other costs of national government.

If those who can pay don't pay, the tax burden on ordinary people must rise. And yet this tax dodger proposes to lower taxes, even further for corporations and the wealthiest Americans.

It is a distraction to argue that he pays heaps of state and local taxes. Even a fifth-grader knows that those taxes don't support national defense.

The irresponsibility of this man — who seeks to be U.S. commander in chief (of a military he doesn't support) — doesn't stop at national defense.

His extravagant lifestyle depends on many federal government services — air-traffic control for his private jet; courts in which he can sue and intimidate his critics and creditors; payments (food stamps and earned income credit) to employees of his many enterprises who cannot live on what they are paid; protection of his property and family from terrorists and kidnappers; disaster relief when hurricanes damage his assets, etc., etc. He pays for none of this.

What would it mean for America to be "led" by such a vindictive, unprincipled, con man? A man who brags of his "genius" in making "deals" that leave his investors and suppliers in the dust? Who is proud that his hirelings know how to help him dodge taxes?

What will it say about "American values" if the nation's highest honor goes to this thin-skinned, cheapskate, sexual braggart?

How do Italians feel about having been "led" by Mussolini and Berlusconi? (Do we, too, want to go "down the garden path"?)

Putin and his oligarch associates have used every trick in the book to capture most of the wealth of the former Soviet Union and squander it on themselves, including purchases of luxurious condominiums from — guess who? The tax dodger who wants to be president.

No wonder Donald Trump respects Putin.

It takes one to know one.

David Eisenman lives in Champaign.