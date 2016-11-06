Guest commentary: Don't waste your vote

By Chris Maden

Let me start by saying that if you really like and support Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump, you should vote for her or him, and there's no need to keep reading.

But for any of you who have misgivings, or who are thinking about voting against a candidate rather than for, please think carefully about what you're doing.

It's important to vote FOR a candidate you like, or even to abstain if there isn't any. Visit isidewith.com to find which candidate matches your views most closely.

Also keep in mind that, almost no matter what, Illinois's 20 electoral votes are going for Ms. Clinton, and you aren't going to change that. That gives you a bit of a luxury: you aren't risking the "bad one" — whichever candidate you think that is — getting into office with your vote.

Your message matters

The question then is: What message will you send? When you vote for a candidate, you vote for their entire package of policies; you don't get to include a signing statement, or to explain that you were actually voting against some other candidate.

When Ross Perot ran for president in 1992, he ran on one issue: the economy. He did not get a single electoral vote, but with 19 percent of the popular vote, the voters sent a clear message that his issue was important. Bill Clinton's top priority after election: the economy. Similarly, the Socialist party ran for president repeatedly during the early 20th century, with no electoral success, but their entire platform was implemented by the end of the Second World War.

Lesser victories

There is also a more immediately practical point to supporting a candidate who might not actually get elected. Illinois is among the toughest states in the country for ballot access, but if a minor party gets just 5 percent of the vote in a statewide race, they become an "established party" under state law. That means more candidates spend more time campaigning, instead of burning time and money just getting on the ballot. That translates to more choices for voters in the next election cycle.

It also helps build up minor parties for the next cycle; no one wants to support a candidate who can't win, and the candidate can't win if no one supports him or her. A strong showing helps to break that cycle.

Strategic voting

If you don't like any of your four choices on the ballot this year, you could just stay home. Low turnout is a sign of voter dissatisfaction — it's true.

But remember there are other, important, down-ticket races. A ballot with other choices, but no vote for president, really stands out. (Likewise, if you skip a vote for other races, though that's more common.)

That also means it's important to understand your choices. Vote for individual candidates, not parties; there are good and bad candidates in every party (and as independents); blind party loyalty has helped lead into the animosity and divisiveness characterizing this year's election. Take an hour before Election Day to look up each candidate, and decide which one you support most, or if you can't support any.

Reject "lesser evil" and "wasted vote" arguments. Vote FOR what you actually want, or you'll never get it.

Chris Maden is the chair of the Champaign County Libertarian Party.