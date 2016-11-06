Guest commentary: Pushing the tax key isn't the answer

By Dan Hamelberg

Champaign property owners support local taxing districts with annual payments of real estate taxes. Check your tax bill. Champaign Unit 4 schools receive about 50 percent of your tax payment. The city of Champaign gets about 15 percent. Others include the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit, the Champaign Park District, Parkland College and C-U Public Health.

Many local property owners feel that Champaign real estate taxes are high. They are right. Illinois is recognized as one of the highest real estate taxing states. Within the state, Champaign is above average. What happens when the local taxing entities need more money for budget increases? When the state you live in can't pay its bills or support local services, what happens?

You guessed it. Real estate taxes go up. We have no union to organize support to combat increases in real estate taxes. There is no Society for the Prevention of Real Estate Tax Abuse. Real estate tax increases just require a push of the computer key by the local tax assessor to raise the tax rate. An easy target.

Recently, the City of Champaign Township tax assessor, Brian Christie, tripled most of the land values in the University of Illinois campus district. Much of the properties on campus is in the form of apartment buildings. In response to critics, he noted that campus land values had been going up over time. So, in one fell swoop, he decided to "equalize" the campus land values with current market conditions. Campus land values have been going up steadily for a decade or more.

When asked why he didn't start raising the land assessments in moderate increases a few years ago, he responded that he didn't learn assessment procedures that way. I would submit that moderate increases over time would have allowed campus landlords to stabilize expenses and keep rent levels reasonable. Not now. Also, moderate increases would have resulted in a bit more tax money for the various districts years ago. Some procedure.

Now, the Champaign school board is seeking a $183 million bond issue for a complete redo of several school buildings. The bond will be paid for with a significant increase in local real estate taxes. It's easy, just push the tax key.

Maybe they could have first just kept Central central, and then fixed all the other schools over time. Give the real estate taxpayers a chance to absorb the increases over time. Fixed-income people will, in particular, be hurt. Not good.

Now I hear the MTD might seek a 25 percent increase in its levy. We can get the new buses with government grants, but then who pays to fill the fuel tanks and repair them? Enough already. All the increases in real estate taxes will serve to lower values of all the properties in Champaign. Homeowners' property values will decrease.

Many new home builders go to Savoy, where real estate taxes are less. Income-property owners will find their buildings decrease in value. As expenses go up from higher real estate taxes, net income will decrease. Investors will require a better return for the additional risk. "Cap" rates will go up. (Capital rates are the rates of return investors require.) Commercial property values will go down. Not good for growth.

Tell our taxing districts to come up with a better way to help finance their operations. Maybe more user fees with support for those who financially qualify. Many families in Champaign could pay something to support their children in public schools. The expansion of private schools in Champaign would support this assumption.

In general, the reliance on real estate tax increases to finance district budget needs to be examined and other income sources need to be explored.

Please, don't push that tax key.

Dan Hamelberg is the chair of the University Group, which owns multifamily housing, commercial real estate and restaurant franchises.