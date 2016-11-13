Scott Reeder: Vile attack on state rep the low point of 2016 election

SPRINGFIELD — Some days I don't know why anyone would want to run for public office.

You'll be lied about. Vilified. Privacy will be a distant memory. And you'll be a target, not just by your opponent, but by just about anyone with an ax to grind.

A case in point is state Rep. Avery Bourne.

The 24-year-old is the youngest person to ever serve in the Illinois General Assembly.

Not only is she bright and hard-working, but she is a genuinely nice person. That's why I feel especially sad to see her the target of a vile attack.

Someone took a picture of her face and Photoshopped it on to the naked body of another woman and mailed the phony image to people throughout her legislative district. It even reportedly arrived in the mailbox of her grandmother and great-grandmother.

It doesn't get any sleazier than that.

So instead of talking about the issues, Bourne spent too much of the final days of her campaign responding to this disgusting attack.

Just who would do such a thing?

I don't know. All eyes turned to her Democratic opponent, Mike Mathis. He denies it. And frankly, it would have made little sense for him to have done such a thing.

So who did it?

Police are investigating, but we still don't know.

But we do know whoever did the mailing has some degree of political knowledge. According to news reports, political donors and interest groups also received the mailings.

It's the sort of attack I can't fathom being used against a man.

Imagine someone pasting Mike Madigan's face onto a photo of a naked man and mailing it out.

No, it just wouldn't be an effective smear campaign. But unfortunately, women in public life are held to a different standard. Rumors are spread, lies are told and usually it pertains to their personal lives.

In fact, I've known several young woman holding legislative office that have been the subject of these kind of rumors.

Men, on the other hand, are given a pass.

In the case of Bourne, if you take a close look at her life, you'll be pretty bored.

She dropped out of a top-tier law school to serve in the General Assembly. One of her favorite pastimes is quilting. Yes, quilting — something you expect grandmas, not twentysomethings, to enjoy.

But despite such a conservative lifestyle, she was an easy target for this misogynistic attack.

When folks ask me about the low point of the 2016 election, it won't be something that Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton said — it will be this shameful attack on Avery Bourne.

Scott Reeder is a veteran statehouse journalist. He works as a freelance reporter in the Springfield area and can be reached at ScottReeder1965@gmail.com.