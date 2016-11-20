Sunday Extra: 'The 2016 Election Challenge'

By MILT KELLY

Like most Americans today, I have many friends who are celebrating the election of Donald Trump as the beginning of a new era in our nation when government will perform as they always hoped it would, bringing about a variety of changes which will positively impact their lives.

I also have a number of friends who are fearful of what this change in leadership might mean for them and concerned about the new direction in which a Trump administration will take us. This is not at all surprising since I live in a part of the county which overwhelmingly supported the president-elect, but in a state which was carried by his opponent quite easily.

In interacting with people displaying this array of responses to the outcome of the vote, I have been searching for a means of focusing thoughts about the election and bringing some rational perspective to our view of the future. To that end I have devised an exercise which many have welcomed and agreed to participate. We’ll call it “The 2016 Election Challenge.”

Here’s how it works.

If you voted for Donald Trump, I would invite you to write down at least five measurable outcomes you believe will occur over the next two years. Remember, they must be measurable. For example, “America will be greater than ever” is not quantifiable, but “growth in gross domestic product will reach or exceed 4 percent for at least two quarters in 2018” is. If the make-up of the Supreme Court is important to you, an expectation that “at least one conservative justice will be confirmed to the Supreme Court” would seem to be an appropriate goal.

Conversely, if you did not vote for Mr. Trump and have grave concerns about the direction in which he will lead us, I would invite you to list at least five possible negative outcomes of this election. Again, these should be measurable — such as “the number of uninsured Americans will rise by at least 20 percent.”

After completing your list, I suggest you put it away in a secure place or perhaps email it to yourself. In 2018, before voting in the mid-term elections, take a look at your list. How many of your hopes have been fulfilled? How many of your concerns have become reality? How will those answers affect your vote?

This is intended as a purely nonpartisan exercise. I have no prediction as to the events and policy changes, or lack thereof to take place in the next two years. Some may find their hopes have been realized. Some may see their worst fears justified. It seems things seldom go as well as we hope or as badly as we fear.

At least each of us may have a yardstick for defining success or failure. The process may at least help us clarify our thoughts as we go forward in the hope of making this nation all it can be.

Milt Kelly is the mayor of Fisher.