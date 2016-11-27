Guest commentary: What we're not talking about

By GAIL RANEY, MIKE TENNANT and LAURA HUTH

Walking through the mall. In the cubicles at your office. In line at the grocery. Around the table with you this past Thanksgiving.

It's hard to avoid. In fact, in some cases it's easier now to find than someone who smokes.

No, it's not discussion of our recent election. What we're talking about here is addiction.

On the heels of the election, the nation's highest doctor, the U.S. surgeon general, issued a report — the first of its kind — on the state of addiction in our country.

All puns aside, the news is sobering.

At 428 pages, "Facing Addiction in America: The Surgeon General's Report on Alcohol, Drugs, and Health" isn't an easy read. But it's what's contained within those pages that's more difficult than the volume itself.

Across the U.S., there are nearly 21 million of us with a substance use disorder. In fact, one in seven of us will experience an addiction in our lifetimes. It goes on: one in five binge drink. More of us now use prescription opioids than tobacco. And nearly as many of us have an addiction as diabetes. And today there are more people with addiction issues than those with all cancers combined.

In the end, no matter who you are, addiction impacts you. Whether you struggle yourself or know someone who does, anyone who pays taxes must care, because at $420 billion annually, our country is spending too much reactively dealing with addictions. We must work in new and better ways that ease that bill financially, including pro-active, treatment-driven solutions that ease the burdens this issue places on law enforcement, health care and educational professionals as well as our families.

We know it's staggering, and it's tough to wrap your brain around. But it is our No. 1 public health issue and it's time to really deal with it or things will only continue to get worse.

So what do we do? Where do we start?

We have three suggestions to start stemming the addictions tide:

1. Talk about it: Stigma is one of the most damaging things to helping anyone with an addiction issue — or their family and friends — get the help that's needed. Addiction is a disease — just like diabetes and cancer — and we need to start supporting our loved ones and co-workers in getting the help they need. Understanding that relapse in not failure but often a necessary part of the recovery journey will also go a long way. If we really want to make inroads to solving this epidemic, the judgment must end, and the help and open-mindedness must begin.

2. Access to full continuum care: There are two gaping service holes in East Central Illinois that present major obstacles to those wanting to get sober, and for those in the critical first years after achieving sobriety: a detox center near Champaign-Urbana-Danville and sober living opportunities post-treatment.

Without these critical-care components, we're asking those living with addictions to try to achieve the impossible: to get sober without the true help and support they need throughout the entire recovery journey. We can do better, and with the community's help, we stand ready to do our part to making these components a reality.

3. Support change: Innovation and collaboration will be critical to getting ahead of this issue. We must maintain and expand the services we have while creating stronger partnerships for holistic care and developing new programs to meet today's changing needs — things like expanded prevention programs, alternative peer groups, and sobering living homes. Illinois' is in a particularly tough spot with our budget crisis, and the public needs to support their addictions treatment nonprofits now more than ever.

Think about it: for every $1 you spend on the prevention and treatment options, we return an estimated $18.52 in benefits to our community. It's a wise investment and one that makes a difference.

We know that talking about addiction is rarely easy, but we do know that it is always important. So let's use this as a literal sobering wake-up call and an opportunity to create real change.

We invite you — our community — to join with us in tackling this issue. Join us in the pledge to end the stigma. Join us in the collaborations and innovation necessary to truly create change. And join us in really making these changes happen. East Central Illinois — we can do better. Working together as a community we can make a difference.

Gail Raney is CEO of the Prairie Center, a nonprofit alcohol and substance-abuse treatment and prevention center. Mike Tennant is board president. Laura Huth is director of development and communications.