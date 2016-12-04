Sunday Extra: While I find flag desecration reprehensible, it's not illegal

By MICHAEL WHITE

"Tweeting": It sounds juvenile and the antithesis of "presidential."

As if there weren't issues dire enough to be dealt with, in Trump's latest Twitter tantrum, he says that flag burning should have consequences, like a loss of citizenship or a year in jail.

First off, allow me to state that I personally find desecration of the flag reprehensible, an insult to — and assault upon the sensitivities of — those who have sacrificed so much to defend the ideals that flag represents, no matter how we have sometimes, in some ways, failed as a nation to measure up to those standards and may continue to do so.

There are widely acceptable ways to protest and, just because of that fact, simply smarter means to demonstrate; much as rioting and even impeding fellow citizens from going about their everyday business by disrupting traffic only serves to disaffect those who might prove sympathetic to one's cause or who were already so inclined but merely needed to be positively nudged into taking action, so is the provocative destruction of the most recognizable tangible symbol of America ultimately self-destructive, an impetuous action (like tweeting) that results in a net loss of sympathy for the very cause that the protestor would cite as his motivation.

That being said, what is widely regarded as being rash, offensive and stupid behavior is not, nor should it rightfully be, forbidden per se by law; to the contrary, it is implicitly protected.

Behavior that may be considered egregious by many is — in the absence of the likelihood of physical injury, or even arguable intimidation, to others; impinges upon the property of same; or is widely considered objectionable for younger age groups who cannot be reasonably shielded from its exposure — recognized as free speech.

In fact, flag desecration has been explicitly acknowledged as such by even one of the most conservative members of the Supreme Court.

Finally, there is a very practical reason to oppose legal censure: Its inherent nebulousness.

What exact measures constitute defacement? Are we excluding representations other than cloth? Are dimensions in size to be considered? Are there to be specific restrictions on how and where it is displayed or on deterioration allowed due to the elements?

And consider the irony of one desecrating a flag for the announced purpose of protesting the hypocrisy of facing arrest for the destruction of the symbol of our nation when its likeness is manufactured in a country, say, China, that is antagonistic to our most cherished ideals and materially profits from its production?

While the flag is representative of all we hold dear, it is just that: a representation. A Christian may pray before a statue of Jesus, but she would not say that statue is Jesus; she is worshipping the Christ, not an image.

Just the same, it is not a flag we revere, but those intangibles for which it stands.

Making flag desecration illegal is tantamount to embracing the idol at the unwitting expense of the ideal.

Michael White lives in LeRoy.