Guest Commentary: First, you stop digging

By DAVID MERRIMAN and RICHARD DYE

It is not news that Illinois is in a huge fiscal hole. But the depth and difficulty of filling that hole may shock you and more importantly should jolt our state's leaders into taking immediate action.

Using the most recent data available from Illinois comptroller together with information about past trends and current law, we find that:

1. Illinois has a FY2017 budget deficit of approximately $13 billion.

2. Given current tax rates and spending patterns, annual deficits will hover around $14 billion for each of the next five years then will grow to reach nearly $23 billion by 2027, accumulating to as much as $170 billion over 10 years.

3. And in addition, Illinois has $174 billion of unfunded liabilities for retiree pensions and health care and more than $10 billion dollars of unpaid bills for services rendered over the past several years.

This situation is not sustainable, and public policy must change to fix it. Illinois' high debt and fiscal instability will discourage both business and household investment. Planning for the future is very difficult when firms and families don't know what services government will supply or how much their taxes will be.

Lack of investment will slow economic activity and the bond market will withdraw its support, leading to a fiscal crisis and the inability of government to function.

What can be done?

First, and foremost, we must face the problem squarely and accept that resolution will require sacrifice, diligence, cooperation and persistence.

Second, we will need to pull all the available policy levers to move the state to economic sustainability. There will be pain for everyone — and for some years to come.

Our analysis shows that even significant increases in the personal and corporate income tax rates (to 4.75 and 6.65 percent, respectively) would cut the deficit by only $4 billion or so per year — not nearly enough to close the gap.

Nor will spending cuts by themselves be sufficient. For one thing, much spending — debt service, payments to pension funds, aid to local governments for K-12 education and, since November 2016, transportation spending — are effectively off the table.

Even if we significantly cut the remaining spending, much of which goes to human services and higher education, we could at best cut the deficit by only about $1.5 billion annually in the near term. Over time the impact could be larger, but our calculations show a projected deficit of more than $15 billion in 2027 if we focus only on spending cuts.

We also examined the impact on the budget of other policies, including expanding the income tax base to retirement income and broadening the sales tax base to include some services.

None of those policies alone come close to solving our problems.

Furthermore, more economic growth, even if we knew exactly how to promote it, also would not solve Illinois' problems by itself. Our calculations show that even significant increases in income growth would, at best, diminish deficits only slightly for years to come.

So what policy choices could lead Illinois down a sound fiscal path?

Our analysis demonstrates that only by doing all these things — cutting spending significantly, raising tax rates, broadening tax bases, growing the economy — can Illinois get its fiscal house in order. But it will take at least a decade of sustained fiscal discipline to do so.

Such a grand plan can only be implemented if all sides squarely face facts and work together to develop and sustain the plan. The exact details of the plan are less important than the establishment of evidence-based and rational policies and the sustained political will to carry them out over the next decade.

This is an extremely challenging task, but the future of Illinois depends upon it.

David Merriman and Richard Dye are co-directors of the Fiscal Futures Project at the University of Illinois Institute of Government and Public Affairs. Their latest report can be found at igpa.uillinois/edu/report/first-you-stop-digging.