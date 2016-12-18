Guest Commentary: With AFSCME, Rauner should negotiate, not dictate

By MICHAEL T. CARRIGAN

"Governor Rauner, don't dictate, negotiate!" That was the message sent by thousands of public-service workers who recently took part in more than 120 demonstrations all across Illinois.

For nearly a year, Bruce Rauner's administration has refused to even meet with AFSCME, the largest union of state employees. Instead, Rauner is trying to unilaterally impose his demands, like a four-year wage freeze, a 100% increase in employee health care premiums, and a blank check to outsource public services for private profit.

The governor's scorched-earth approach would force state workers — the men and women who investigate child abuse, care for veterans and people with disabilities, respond to emergencies and more — to choose between accepting Rauner's harsh demands or going out on strike.

If that sounds familiar, it's because Rauner's similar hostage-taking tactics are the cause of the state's long-running budget standoff. Throughout his term in office, he has refused to work with lawmakers to develop a state budget, instead demanding unrelated — and regularly shifting — changes to state law.

Legislators have rightly refused to knuckle under, but as far as Rauner is concerned, it's his way or the highway. As a result, everyone from students to seniors is suffering.

Likewise, we all have a big stake in a fair resolution to the contract dispute involving state employees. The 360,000 men, women and children covered by the state health plan — including state and university employees, their dependents, and retirees — need and deserve insurance they can afford. The steep cuts to workers' income that the governor seeks to impose — averaging $10,000 per employee over three years — would hurt families and communities.

But instead of working to find common ground, Rauner has vowed to force workers out on strike — and to "do it proudly".

A strike would cause pain and disruption not just to tens of thousands of state employees, but to the citizens they serve and the communities in which they live. State employees have never been forced to go out on strike — they've always reached contract settlements with previous governors, both Republicans and Democrats — and they shouldn't be pushed to this risky brink now.

AFSCME has made clear time and again that it's ready and willing to resume negotiations, and to make further compromises to reach a fair settlement. That's a path forward every Illinoisan should be able to support.

This current standoff isn't just about the state workers who help us every day in so many ways. On a larger scale, we have to ask ourselves what kind of state we want to be. Is Illinois a place where those who work hard can get ahead, support a family, see the doctor when they get sick and one day retire with dignity? Are we a state that asks rich folks to pay their share and everyone pulls their weight?

That's the basic bargain the labor movement has always believed in and worked to advance.

Or will Illinois join the race to the bottom of lower wages and fewer rights for all working people? Will millionaires and billionaires put their thumbs on the scale of our democracy and their boots on the backs of regular folks?

The answer is up to all of us.

Michael Carrigan is president of the Illinois AFL-CIO, the federation of labor unions representing 900,000 Illinois workers.