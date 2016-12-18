Guest Commentary: U.S. should increase exports of liquified natural gas

By STANFORD L. LEVIN

The U.S. is poised to greatly expand liquefied-natural-gas exports, which would benefit the country in several ways. The possibility of increased exports, of course, is because of the much greater domestic natural-gas production we have seen in the past few years. In order to make this increase in exports happen, however, we need some streamlining of the excessive delays that prospective exporters face.

More LNG exports from the U S. would create high-paying jobs in natural-gas production and transmission, as well as at the liquefaction and export facilities. LNG exports to Europe, Asia, and other parts of the world would help our allies rely less on natural gas from Russia. It would also help them control their energy costs, protect them from Russian bullying, and assist them in replacing energy sources such as coal and oil with natural gas, which emits much less carbon and other pollutants.

Political support for ramping up LNG exports should be bipartisan. The 2015 Economic Report of the President identified benefits from LNG exports that included increased U.S. GDP, job creation, increased geopolitical influence by the U.S., and cleaner energy abroad. At the same time, the report pointed out that various government policies are hampering efforts to increase LNG exports.

Multiple agencies must review an application to export LNG even before it reaches the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Then the U.S. Department of Energy must give its approval before any natural-gas export project can move forward. These approvals typically take more than two years. Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass LNG facility in Louisiana is currently the only operating LNG export terminal in the U.S. Four more are under construction, but there are almost 20 LNG export projects backed up waiting for approval. We need these additional export facilities now.

If the U.S. does not step up its LNG exports with our low-cost natural gas, other countries are sure to do so and will capture the benefits. This would be unfortunate for the U.S. Our natural-gas costs and prices are among the lowest in the world, and we should take advantage of that.

Surely Congress and the new administration will want to create good jobs while at the same time strengthening our economic and political influence in the world. But to make this happen, they will need to take action to streamline the LNG-export approval process so that we can take full advantage of our increased natural-gas production.

Stanford L. Levin is Emeritus Professor of Economics at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He has served as a commissioner on the Illinois Commerce Commission, the utility regulatory agency in Illinois, and has consulted in the U.S. and abroad on electricity and natural-gas regulatory issues and competition policy.