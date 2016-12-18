Krista Vance/Voices: It was a cold and rainy day

By KRISTA VANCE

There's nothing like being alone in your house when the phone rings and caller ID displays your home number.

I immediately thought of the movie where the babysitter gets numerous calls from a creepy guy asking, "Have you checked the children?" and, of course, the guy's upstairs waiting for her to check so he can kill her.

Fortunately, there were no kids in my house so I yelled, "No children to check on! Go away, you stupid murderer!"

I did consider a quick recon trip around the house, but then the cat hauled butt up from the basement. Definitely not a good sign. I was faced with a dilemma.

To leave or not to leave?

It was rainy and cold outside, and I was cuddled up in a blanket. I decided to take my chances and hang out on the main floor.

A situation such as this leads to many life or death decisions.

Dilemma No. 2:

I had to go to the bathroom and in order to do that I had to pass by the basement door. I decided to make a break for it. I ran and as I went flying past, I ninja kicked and shouted, "Hi-ya!" The homicidal maniac must have anticipated my deadly move and remained hidden.

Smart move, slayer, smart move.

Dilemma No. 3:

Do I leave the door open or closed when I go to the bathroom? I chose open. The last thing I wanted to see when I slowly cracked the door and peeked into the hall was a mass murderer waiting to kill me.

Of course, that's when the freaking doorbell rang.

Dilemma No. 4:

From my vantage point, the toilet, I used the reflection in the hall mirror to look through the frosted panes of the front door. I could make out a brown shape and since I'd been waiting for a delivery, I deduced it was the UPS guy. Was he in cahoots with whoever was in the basement? Should I ride it out in the bathroom? If I can see him, can he see me? Should I wave? I decided to hang tight and after another doorbell ring, he left. I ran back to the kitchen repeating my killer ninja move and hopped on my laptop.

There were too many decisions to make. I needed help. Using Google, I found a very informative site: 98 Things I Learned Not To Do From Horror Movies.

There were six suggestions that applied to my specific situation:

1) Do not search the basement.

I didn't even need the website to know that one.

10) If you're searching for something that caused a noise and find out that it's just the cat, leave the room immediately.

OK, I didn't go searching, but the cat did run up from the basement. I referred to rule No. 1.

29) People arriving to rescue you generally get ambushed; so don't rely on them as your only means of escape.

Now I felt bad. The poor UPS guy was most likely being killed, which would make a lot of people mad because it was almost Christmas. People can be so selfish.

51) DO NOT go into a dark room.

Not a problem. It was daytime and we don't have room-darkening shades so every room I went into would have light.

59) Never pick up the phone and call for help, chances are your phone will be dead and the next thing you'll see is the monster swinging some sort of sharp object.

I wasn't sure if this applied to cellphones. I considered calling or texting Thomas, but his phone is usually turned off or dead, like I was hopefully going to avoid.

70) Don't be a jerk. It'll only get you killed.

Not good. I broke that rule immediately.

You would think by this point I had enough sense to leave my house, but like I said earlier, it was cold outside.

While I pondered, I decided a cup of tea would be nice, and, of course, a cookie or two or three. You should always have dessert when death is possibly eminent. Besides, I could throw boiling water on the bad guy. Then the phone rang and once again caller ID displayed my number.

What to do? What to do?

I answered it.

And listened to the heavy breathing of my murderer go on and on about a credit card offer. So, I was right. Someone was trying to kill me, except with exorbitant interest rates instead of a chainsaw.

Krista Vance is a stay-at-home mom in Champaign.