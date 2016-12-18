Sunday Extra: The deification of former presidents

By DAN McCOLLUM

When I learned of plans in progress to spend $150 million building a memorial to Dwight D. Eisenhower, it made me wonder just how much is enough. Is it not enough to be elected to the nation's highest office with all of its imperial trappings, or must we preserve their memory in brick and mortar forever? Washington is already awash in memorials and now another is in progress.

This is not to say that there are not individuals who deserve recognition, and Ike was a decent enough sort, though certainly not a Washington or Lincoln. But where does it all stop? If Ike is deserving then why are there not equally expansive memorials to James Madison, the father of the Constitution; Alexander Hamilton, who created the de facto structure of the federal government; George Marshall, the architect of victory in World War II and author of the postwar reconstruction plan which bears his name along with Harry Truman, who set the strategy in motion to ultimately defeat the Soviet Union? The list could go on and on.

Initial cost is obviously a factor — a hundred million here and a hundred million there, to paraphrase Everett Dirkson, and pretty soon we are into some big money. And it is not as if Congress actually has the money to do such extras; instead it will just be yet another add-on to the federal deficit.

At least the Postal Service has figured out a way to profit from the recognition of past notables. It issues multiple stamp series every year for collectors to buy and paste into albums. Even the mint seems to get into the act, albeit late. The recent issues of state-themed quarters followed by the presidential series on the dollar coins appear to be moneymakers as numismatists gobble them up, all harmless enough.

The deification of ex-presidents does not end with a memorial here or there. Since Herbert Hoover, ex-presidents must have the ego trip of his own presidential library dedicated to their perpetual glorification and maintained at public expense. (Since 1978, presidential papers are deemed to be the property of the United States, and the currently 13 presidential libraries are maintained by the National Archives and Records Administration.)

Being a history buff, I have a habit of visiting these presidential libraries. The Eisenhower library, which I visited several years back, comes to mind. It is located in Abilene, Kan., hardly on the road to anywhere. It is there because Ike spent his boyhood years there. The day I was there, there were hardly a half dozen cars in the parking lot.

Clearly, the memory, records and papers of our presidents should be preserved as part of the nation's history. The United States, however, is a republic, not a monarchy. Presidents are, after all, public servants. Current means and practices of their recognition have grown out of proportion to reason in the norms of a supposed democratic society.

Dan McCollum is a former mayor of Champaign.