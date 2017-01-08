Peter Buckley/Voices: Sadness ... devotion ... but most of all, love

By PETER BUCKLEY

So I was at Panera recently and was standing in line behind an older woman who was probably in her late 70s, early 80s.

She was wearing a pretty print dress that fell below her knees and a white sweater with a single button buttoned up near her neck. She had a slight case of osteoporosis and her head drooped forward.

She kept looking over her shoulder past me toward a gentleman seated at a table positioned away from any other customer.

I assumed he was the husband, and he was seated next to his walker. The husband used hand signals to motion his wife back to his table and she dutifully returned to him to receive a change in his food order.

Rather than return to her place in line, she stood behind me, but I insisted she go in front of me and she thanked me profusely.

After I ordered, I waited around for my food and saw that the woman wearing the white sweater was trying to pick up her tray as well as the one carrying her husband's food. It was obvious that she was going to drop the tray, so I stepped in, grabbed it and carried it back to her husband. Again, she thanked me repeatedly and I could tell she was slightly embarrassed for requiring help.

Her husband seemed equally embarrassed, perhaps because he had to depend upon his wife and the kindness of strangers in order to have a bowl of soup at a restaurant.

Later, I watched the woman escort her husband to their car, where she opened the door, held his arm as he lowered himself onto the front passenger seat and then folded the walker and placed it in the back seat. It was a practiced routine that I am sure she had done many times before and will do many times in the future. It was a routine that I think neither husband nor wife will ever get used to.

Incidents like this must go on thousands of time each day between a husband and wife who have spent countless years together fulfilling their vows of "in sickness and in health."

Watching them, I witnessed sadness, embarrassment, despair, devotion, commitment, strength, kindness, hope ... but most of all ... love.

Peter Buckley lives in Tuscola and is a retired special agent with the FBI and a former chief deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.