Guest Commentary: Health of nation's seniors at risk

By BARBARA FRANKLIN

Retirees are deeply concerned that Speaker Paul Ryan and Republican leaders in Congress, including Congressman John Shimkus and Congressman Rodney Davis, are moving forward with plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act and cuts to Medicare and Medicaid benefits. These programs provide necessary care and keep millions of senior citizens out of poverty.

In 2017, because of the ACA, Medicare beneficiaries will pay 60 percent less for brand-name drugs and almost 50 percent less for generic drugs. If the ACA is repealed, seniors could lose their prescription drug discounts, as well as free annual wellness exams and free preventative screenings. Loss of expanded Medicaid coverage through the ACA would substantially hurt low-income individuals, many of whom are seniors.

House Speaker Paul Ryan's "A Better Way" health care plan will raise the age of Medicare eligibility to 67, denying nearly 5 million seniors insurance starting in 2020. By that age, most Americans have at least one chronic medical condition that would make purchasing private insurance exorbitantly expensive and difficult to obtain.

Also outlined in Ryan's "A Better Way" is the plan to turn Medicare into a voucher-care system, which he calls "premium support." Make no mistake, "premium support" is the beginning of the end of guaranteed Medicare benefits.

These kinds of changes are not about improving health care or even saving money. Instead they will fund tax cuts for multinational corporations and the wealthiest Americans. Meanwhile, beneficiaries will pay significantly more out of pocket. The impacts will be devastating to all Americans.

Recently, thousands of people called Congress to tell them they opposed changes to Medicare and to save our health care. All Americans should do the same. The health of our nation's seniors is too important not to.

Barbara Franklin is president of the Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans.