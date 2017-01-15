Nancy Olson/Voices: Many reasons I'm riding the bus

By NANCY OLSON

On Jan. 20, I will join thousands of others across America on buses, planes, trains and in cars making our way to Washington, D.C., for the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21. Let me say that I am not anti-Trump. I am pro-America. This is why I will be on the bus.

I will be on the bus because I am the grandchild of Sicilian immigrants married to the grandchild of Swedish immigrants. My paternal grandparents came to this county at the turn of the 20th century to find a better life and give their children the opportunity to thrive. Relegated to an immigrant neighborhood in Detroit, they raised their family among other immigrants: Germans, Poles, Jews and others. My grandfather was proud to become a naturalized American. My father and his siblings grew up to become successful, contributing members of society. The story is repeated in its own fashion in my husband's family.

I will be on the bus because I want to live in a country that continues to welcome people from every place in the world to become successful, contributing members of society. I want to live in a country where no one is registered, except to vote. I want to live in a country where everyone can worship their God in whatever way they choose. Or not worship or even believe in a God if they so choose.

I will be on the bus because I want to live in a country that recognizes each person as a unique, worthy and valuable individual. Where gender is not what defines a person. If you think you don't know a gay person, or that no one in your family is gay, think again. Whether they are "out" or struggling in silence, someone you know is gay. Or transgendered. Or questioning. They want what you want: a safe place to live, a way to make a decent living, someone to love and to be loved in return, and to be the best person they can be. Just like you. Just like me.

I will be on the bus because I want to live in a country where the hospital emergency room is for life-threatening illness or injury, not where a poor family goes to have their child's ear infection treated because they have no medical insurance. A country where everyone has a chance to see a doctor when they need one, to get the best possible medical care regardless of their income or ethnicity or legal status. In a country where some of the greatest advances in medical care are being discovered every day, everyone should have access to them.

I will be on the bus because I want to live in a country where a person who does an honest day's work gets an honest day's pay. Where that pay is enough to feed, clothe and house a family without working two or three jobs just to make ends meet. Where minimum wage is a living wage.

I will be on the bus because I want to live in a country where I am not afraid to go to a movie theater, a club, a mall or even an airport without thinking about whether a mentally unstable person who has purchased a gun is waiting to carry out their own personal vendetta. Where no single-interest group with money can buy legislators to do their bidding.

I don't want to make America great again. America is already great. I would like to see it return to the ideals on which it was founded. I am going to Washington on the 21st to tell all of our elected officials that everyone in America matters. That women's rights are everyone's rights. That I, and countless thousands of others just like me, will not sit by silently while our country is sold to the highest bidder and human rights are eroded; while bigotry and xenophobia and cruelty define who we are and hate can be spread with a tweet. I want to live in a country where there is justice for all, where kindness is the norm, and where we can walk humbly with one another in peace.

That's why I'm going to be on the bus.

Nancy Olson lives in Champaign.