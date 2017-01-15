Sunday Extra: A tale of two marches

By SHIRLEY SPLITTSTOESSER

Jan. 21: The Women's March on Washington. This started as a march for women's rights, but has become a mix of concerns reflected by the four co-chairs: a fashion designer, the executive director of the Arab American Association of New York, a political organizer, and the executive director of The Gathering for Justice. A strong sponsor is Planned Parenthood.

Jan. 27: March for Life. This group is united under the theme, "The Power of One" reflecting concern for the human rights of unborn children who cannot march to defend themselves against being legally killed right up to the day they are to be born. Past and present marchers for this cause are: Catholics who started March for Life 44 years ago, Methodists (Hillary Clinton's church), The Church of God in Christ African American Church, Anglicans for Life, Lutheran Churches, the public policy arm of the Southern Baptist Convention, many Orthodox groups, and others who don't agree with people who speak out against violent acts of humans against adult humans and yet they support violent acts of humans against unborn humans.

Demonstrations serve a useful function in our country. They prompt citizens to look carefully at the goals of those marching and long term outcomes of the march itself. The Women's March on Washington supports diverse goals such as abortion, gun control and immigration, alongside the original idea of supporting women's rights following Trump's election. The March for Life has one goal, to reestablish the rights of the unborn to have a chance to live in the U.S.

The Jan. 21 march will probably have extensive coverage. The Jan. 27 march will probably have light coverage, though watchers can go to hashtag Why We March for Life.

Both have plans for additional marches throughout the country. The largest March for Life in Illinois will be today in Chicago. Chicago leads the nation in violent acts of humans against humans. Perhaps people in Chicago understand that "attitudes are caught, not taught." Perhaps they understand that the attitude that violence against the unborn who can't defend themselves may be sending the message to teens that violence against others who can't defend themselves is "just the way people act — no big deal."

Whether watching, marching or ignoring these activities, take time to ponder the diversity of opinion in America. Take time to ponder where you stand on these issues. Take time to ponder that, "Violence incites violence."

While voicing diverse opinions, let's stand united in support of our newly elected president and government leaders. We've voiced opinions — for and against — each president's style in the past. Keep in mind that only in America are we really free to voice these different opinions.

America has become stronger with the challenges that occur following each change in administration because we understand that "United we stand; divided we fall."

Shirley Splittstoesser lives in Urbana.