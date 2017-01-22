Guest Commentary: Why anti-war movement welcomes Trump

By C.G. ESTABROOK

The European anti-war group "No War No NATO" writes as follows:

"Demonstrating in Europe on 21 January, against the newly elected US President Donald Trump is tantamount to lending support to the Obama administration, which has transformed Europe into NATO's first line of attack, nuclear matters inclusive, against Russia.

"Trump is accused of usurping the position that had been earmarked for Hillary Clinton, thanks to an operation allegedly ordered by Russia's President Putin. The 'evidence' has been provided by the CIA, an expert organization in the field of infiltration and coups d'etat.

"The neocon strategists, the architects of the campaign, are thus seeking to prevent a possible change in the course in US-Russia relations that the Obama administration has escalated to the level of cold war.

"The easing of the tension with Russia is a particular source for alarm both for NATO top brass, which has swelled in importance on account of the new cold war, and for groups in power in Eastern countries (notably Poland, Ukraine and the Baltic states) — which are counting on hostility vis—vis Russia to bolster the military and economic support they receive from NATO and the EU.

"This is confirmed by the fact that on 12 January, pursuant to a decision taken by the Obama administration, a US armoured brigade arrived in Poland and is empowering the lining up of NATO forces under US command. These [NATO forces] include troops from Italy, Eastern Europe, in an increasingly dangerous military escalation against Russia.

"In this context, the anti-Trump demonstrations [scheduled for] 21 January are transformed into a military stratagem.

"On the contrary, we must engage in even greater mobilization to: liberate our countries from their subjugation to the United States, regardless of who its President may be; leave NATO; and remove US nuclear weapons from our national territories."

Many members of the anti-war movement across the U.S. support this view. We are dismayed at President Barack Obama's war-making. He was elected because he promised to put an end to George Bush's wars, but instead he has become the first U.S. president — ever — to be at war throughout two terms.

He attacked eight countries (two more than George Bush), and conducted what one leading political commentator called "the most extreme terrorist campaign of modern times — his drone assassinations." He killed thousands of civilians with drones, including U.S. citizens and hundreds of children.

In addition to conducting wars throughout the Mideast, the Obama administration (with Hillary Clinton as Secretary of State) acted with belligerence toward China and promoted a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine; that war killed more people than Israel killed (with U.S. permission) in Gaza in 2014. Obama risked war with both Russia and China, even nuclear war.

He also commanded American death squads — the 70,000-member "Special Operations Command" — in more than 70 percent of the countries of the world. Their activities included kidnapping ("rendition"), murder and torture.

Not only was the Obama administration risking nuclear war, they were preparing for it: President Obama launched a 10-year, trillion-dollar program to update nuclear weapons — and make them more usable.

The Obama administration was also responsible for the vicious civil war in Syria, which killed thousands and flooded Europe with refugees. The U.S. in the Obama years remains what Martin Luther King called it, "The greatest purveyor of violence in the world today."

But President-elect Trump gave interviews to two European papers recently in which he said that NATO was obsolete and indicated major shifts in U.S. foreign policy, "including an interest in lifting U.S. sanctions on Russia as part of a nuclear weapons reduction deal ... Trump's reported comments leave little doubt that he'll stick to campaign positions and may in some cases upend decades of U.S. foreign policy," as Bloomberg reported.

Anti-war groups around the U.S. demand that President Trump:

— (1) Establish a foreign policy based on diplomacy, international law, human rights, and respect for the sovereignty of other nations.

— (2) End the wars (in the Mideast and elsewhere) and stop the drone attacks.

— (3) Cut military spending by at least 50 percent and close the more than 700 foreign military bases (neither Russia nor China has more than 12).

— (4) Stop U.S. support of human rights abusers, notably Israel and Saudi Arabia.

— (5) And lead on global nuclear disarmament.

C.G. Estabrook (Ph.D., Harvard) is a retired visiting professor at the University of Illinois and a member of the Anti-War Anti-Racism Effort of Champaign-Urbana.