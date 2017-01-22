Sunday Extra: Too good to be true

By GREG CONNOR

Fifty years ago, my father told me, "If something sounds too good to be true, it is."

His wisdom apparently lives on even today.

In recent weeks, I was immersed in a revealing experience following my response to an advertisement for a classic car in the local paper. It began innocently, but led to the world of internet intrigue directed at hundreds of others, costing thousands of dollars, and my personal assessment of those sworn to serve and protect us.

We've been told that, "If you see something, say something." I did, but nobody seemed to listen.

The story began with all the holiday trappings of compassion and concern for the plight of a widow and an interest in a vehicle she was selling with a heavy heart. Eventually I was prompted to send several thousands of dollars to a "real" site with "real" verification codes, etc.

I was only two days away from wiring the money from my bank to a "confirmed" account when I decided to rethink the word of my father and call my banker son in Colorado. Within minutes he checked with his information technology department and they confirmed that it was a con. I was like over 400 others who had been taken in terms of both finances and feelings.

It made me so mad and hurt that I did what every citizen is told to do when someone attempts a fraud of such magnitude.

I immediately called the local police.

Guess what, they told me to call METCAD.

Guess what, they told me it wasn't a crime until I actually lose money and probably will never get it back.

Knowing the system, I then called the office of the state's attorney's office.

Guess what, the nice lady there said it was just another attempted internet rip-off, but nothing much could be done. She suggested I call the FBI.

I did and was directed to an internet site describing information on how to launch a complaint.

Justice Louis Brandies once said that, "The most important political office is that of a private citizen."

I really believe that, unfortunately others do not. For the first time in my years as a senior citizen, I have begun to understand the common contemporary phrase, "It is what it is."

In other words, the person most concerned about you must be you.

Oh, by the way, I called The News-Gazette and was advised the advertisement had been "killed."

As a former cop and college-level trainer here at the University of Illinois, I again refer back to the words of Justice Brandies, "If we desire respect for the law, we must make the law respectable."

I couldn't agree more, but based upon the futility of my efforts, we have a long way to go.

Greg Connor is a University of Illinois Police Training Institute emeritus professor.