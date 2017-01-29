Emily Close/Voices: If you can't afford it, you don't need it

By EMILY CLOSE

The News-Gazette's recent front-page story on the decline of foot traffic to banks surely does not apply to my 93-year-old father.

Every Saturday morning for 62 years, my father has traveled to a bank (formerly a savings and loan) to cash a check for the week's spending money. Haircuts — cash. Groceries — cash. Gasoline — cash. Supplies for weekend plumbing, electrical and mechanical home repairs, which he did himself — cash (or a check for a larger amount).

Bills that came in the mail were paid on time, or early, and with a check.

His one and only credit card was issued by an employer, the Chicago law firm where he worked for 39 years. And that card was used strictly for business trips to Washington, D.C., where his work as a patent attorney took him during my childhood.

My father, born during Prohibition, grew up during the Great Depression. His father, Harry, was the only family member during the Depression who held a steady job. He was a printer for the Chicago Tribune working in the composing room, setting hot type on the Linotype machine, a job long ago taken over by computers.

To increase the family's income during those years, my grandmother, Phyllis, raised chickens and sold the eggs to neighbors. Her little poultry farm was renowned in the Chicago suburb of Villa Park, where my grandparents raised three children. My father, the middle child, collected eggs from the less-than-happy hens.

To this day, he refuses to eat eggs.

So my father grew up a blue-collar kid with a strong work ethic. After serving in the Army in the Pacific Theater during World War II, he finished college and attended law school at the University of Illinois on the GI Bill.

His philosophy of life and money has always been this: If you can't afford it, don't buy it, because you don't need it.

In 1958, he and my mother built a house on a lot in a growing south suburb of Chicago. To pay for this $30,900 extravagance, my parents put down $20,000, money accumulated during a marriage that was heavy on the austerity, light on the luxury. Then they borrowed the remaining $10,900 from Harry and Phyllis, signing a note to repay the money at 5 percent interest. The repayment date was open.

All these years later, my mother still marvels that the loan was repaid to her in-laws in just 19 months. I once asked her how that was accomplished when she and Dad were raising a family that grew to four children.

"Well," she said, "it wasn't easy. We lived a pretty bare-bones life, with no frills of any kind. No movies, no eating out, no television because we didn't even buy one until the house was paid for. Every nickel went toward that loan. Your father didn't like being in debt, even to his own parents."

When I asked my dad about that long-ago loan, he surprised me by retrieving a faded blue bank ledger from a box on a dusty shelf. There, in my mother's neat script, were the entries for the loan: the dates each payment was made, and a list of interest accrued and paid.

"I think your grandma and grandpa were hoping to get a better return on their investment," my dad said.

My, how times have changed.

Accordingto NerdWallet.com, the average U.S. household carries $16,016 in credit card debt alone. The proliferation of credit cards in today's society puzzles and irritates my father, a member of the Greatest Generation, who knew how to work hard, make sacrifices, save for the future, and live within his means. Dad never worried about his credit score because he paid for every purchase, including his automobiles, with cash or a check.

I used to think that my father was a relic from a bygone era, a man who lived in the past with his quaint notions of working hard and saving harder. But his view of economics came in to focus last fall when my only child left for college. My 18-year-old daughter informed me that she will not apply for a credit card, despite the plethora of offers that have bombarded her at every turn, until she's out of college, gainfully employed, self-supporting, and can pay off her balance each month. She is, after all, my father's grandchild. Frugality and fiscal responsibility are in her blood.

Emily Klose lives in Champaign.