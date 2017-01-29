Guest Commentary: Urbana should resist unwise, unjust actions by Trump on immigration

By ERIC JAKOBSSON

When Urbana declared itself a sanctuary city it was formalizing a policy that already existed within our staff, to treat all residents and visitors in Urbana alike regardless of immigration status, and to make no inquiry of that status, nor to share knowledge of that status with any other entity. (To see the full resolution, go to http://www.urbanaillinois.us/sites/default/files/attachments/Resolution_2016-12-070R.pdf )

We make an exception in the event of a legally binding warrant or court order, so we are not asking our employees to break the law. But our policy is to provide no voluntary cooperation with deportation, or identifying candidates for deportation, beyond the absolute minimum required by law.

To understand why we did that it is important to look at the relevant facts.

There are approximately 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the United States. One out of every 30 of us. Approximately 1,300 in Urbana; 4,000 in Champaign and Urbana combined. Approximately two-thirds of the undocumented adult immigrants have been in the U.S. for over 10 years. Many are the parents of children born here. (For statistics on numbers of undocumented immigrants, see http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2016/11/03/5-facts-about-illegal-immigration-in-the-u-s/ )

The numbers have gone down a bit in the last eight years, partly because the Obama administration has been more aggressive in deporting undocumented immigrants who are convicted of crimes than previous administrations have been. In the eight years of the Obama administration, approximately 3.2 million undocumented immigrants have been deported, in contrast to 2 million during the eight years of the Bush administration. (These numbers are available at http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2016/08/31/u-s-immigrant-deportations-declined-in-2014-but-remain-near-record-high/ )

President Donald Trump told falsehoods about the immigration record of the Obama administration and used those falsehoods as rationale for "the Wall" — an impressively stupid idea. Based on President Trump's recent executive order, stupidity is not an obstacle to implementation, with our taxpayer dollars.

Who are the 1,300 undocumented immigrants in Urbana? In a certain sense, they are nobody special. They work among us, live among us, send their children to our schools — they are us.

Most likely you know some, but you do not know that you know them. As with native-born Americans, a small fraction commit crimes and are convicted. But the crime rate among immigrants, both documented and undocumented, is in fact somewhat lower than among native-born Americans. (see https://www.americanimmigrationcouncil.org/research/criminalization-immigration-united-states )

It has been tempting for some, who have been victimized by a crime committed by an undocumented immigrant, to become anti-immigrant. I know that kind of temptation because I have been a crime victim (armed robbery on the street), and one of my children was also the victim of a violent assault. It is all too easy to assign criminal attributes to the entire class of people to whom the perpetrator belonged. Such stereotypes are the basis of prejudice, and we should stand against them both within ourselves and in our public policies.

The Urbana resolution recognizes that the presence of undocumented immigrants in the U.S. means that immigration laws were violated. However, we feel that the strictest interpretation and most extreme implementation of that law (deportation) would be a far more serious moral wrong than the original law violation.

Therefore, for the benefit of our society and in fairness to the good people who live among us and contribute to our community, there should be established some regular status and ultimately a path to citizenship.

Instead, in his campaign President Trump called for mass deportation and threatened sanctuary cities with a cutoff of federal funds. To support his arguments, he made wild and false accusations about the extent of violent crime committed by immigrants. In this issue as on others, President Trump often says things that are not true and promises to do things that he almost certainly cannot.

Am I concerned that we will face attempted or even real retaliation from the Trump administration for our stance? Of course. President Trump has shown that any questioning of his words or actions can anger him, and that he will attempt to translate that anger into federal action or policy. It would be foolish not to be concerned about that.

But given the enormous disparities between the president's rhetoric and the real world, it would be very foolish to base our city's policies on either his threats or his promises. Our policies should be based on facts, logic and fairness. To betray the many good people living among us in an attempt to appease President Trump would be morally reprehensible. I will not do that. I am confident the city of Urbana will not do that either. Rather we should join with others around the nation to resist unwise and unjust actions by the Trump administration.

Eric Jakobsson represents Ward 2 on the Urbana City Council.